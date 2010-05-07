It’s Time To Reunite The 2003-04 Detroit Pistons… In Denver

After the Nuggets lost to the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, there were questions surrounding the future of everyone in Denver. Is it time to blow it up? Can this team ever win? These questions and more were raised. And one interesting idea that surfaced earlier this week was that it’s time for the Nuggets to trade Nene. But for who? It’s known that you don’t trade big for small, and who else is out there that could replace a 6-11, 250-pound bruiser? But I found the perfect trading partner: the Detroit Pistons. It’s time to see what that squad would have looked like with Carmelo Anthony.

That’s right, you may have already forgot. Although the Pistons won an NBA Championship in 2003-04, they made one small mistake. You know, drafting Darko Milicic over ‘Melo. Fast forward to 2010, and that mistake can be rectified.

The Nuggets team as it’s currently constructed isn’t going to get it done in the West. Blame it on whatever you’d like, but a Rocky Mountain mixup is needed. Fast. So let’s put the pieces together in what will be the blockbuster trade of the summer.

In addition to moving Nene, it’s no secret that the Nuggets are also going to look to shop J.R. Smith this offseason as well. Here’s how it would break down: The Nuggets would trade Nene, Smith and a third player (Renaldo Balkman) to the Pistons for Richard Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince. (And yes, this works in the NBA Trade Machine.)

For the Nuggets, the NBA world would finally get to see what that Pistons team would have looked like, albeit six years later. Starting Chauncey Billups, Hamilton, Anthony, Prince and Kenyon Martin (that is until they sign Ben Wallace to a free agent deal), it would be just like the Pistons of old.

For the Pistons, this finally gives them a legit center (by East standards) and rids themselves of Hamilton’s awful contract. Hamilton and Prince have been on the trading block all year, and this is might just be the best deal they’re going to get.

What is the likelihood of this happening? Close to none. But you can always dream.

What do you think? If you were either team, would you make this deal?

