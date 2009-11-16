Iverson Needs To Decide His Future This Week

While Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace stated this weekend that the signing of Jamaal Tinsley had “nothing to do with the Iverson situation,” AI’s absence in Memphis is like a giant elephant in the room. For Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley, he’s about ready to give up on the zoo altogether.
After being away from the Grizzlies for the past 10 days on a “personal leave of absence,” Heisley told Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, that his client must decide by the end of the week whether he’ll play or retire this season.
“I’ve treated this like Allen told me it was â€“ a personal leave,” Heisley said. “But either he’s retiring or coming back to play. I’m not upset with Allen. We’ll be happy to accommodate Allen. If he retires, then he retires. If he wants to come back, we’ll gladly accept him back. But I have personally made it clear that there’s going to have to be a decision made. We’re expecting an answer in a couple of days.”
Whether that answer is the return of The Answer or simply a text message back that says, “Peace,” no one in the Grizzlies organization has talked to Iverson directly since his departure.
So where to now?
Because of when he signed, Memphis can’t trade Iverson until December 15, and I’d be surprised how many teams would want to bring him in if the bench is not really an option.
How will the Iverson saga play out in Memphis?
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Man, I hope by some miracle that this actually ends well.
I know the odds are against him, but I’m still rootin for AI.
hey AI, say hi to Sprewell, Marbury, and JR Rider on your way out….
I’d hate for any of the fans that know how to kick a man when he’s down. To be a fan of mines or anybody else. It’s just disgusting the hatred toward this man. He gave so much of himself to this league. It’s a disgrace to the game how he’s been treated. I’m sure he did this all on himself. Stuckey,Conley, and half of the damn N.B.A. isn’t better than him on their best night. For the last time no he isn’t a sixth man. Teams are to stupid or brainwashed by Stern and his image of what he want’s the league to be. The Raptors can’t win because their a European team playing in the wrong league. You can’t sit a more talented person behind someone & lose. Them signing Tinlsey was as Stupid as the Knicks picking up Duhon or Joe D drafting Darko. AI needs to go to Cleveland,Miami, or Chicago. Teams that would embrace him. Believe me this wacky league needs him. Why do you think so many players wear the # 3. I rest my case. Lebron thanked Mike the other day. I’m pretty sure Chris Paul and your favorite guards would all tell you who they idolized. It’s up to a team to build around what they have. Not the player to do what he isn’t capable of. I’d even send A.I. to L.A. Why not. If he won. Then what??????????????
Brandon Jennings was ridiculed for stating the truth. Duhon is terrible. He deserved to start for the Bucks for their own good. Ricky Rubio isn’t better than him or many American born guards. He isn’t even the best player on his team across seas. PLEASEEEEEEEEEE
just endure the bench until december and than ask 4 a trade to NYC…
AI’s career is over…now if he is really on personal leave attending to some serious issue with his family isn’t this a rather disrespectful way to treat him? What if there is a fatal illness or something that requires him being away? Well apparently Heisley’s actions are letting us know that isn’t the case, because if it were it would be really classless for the organization not to support AI during a trying time.
What really got Iverson in trouble was kids from all over wanting tattoos & braids. He became public enemy # 1. The game hasn’t been the same w/o him Steph,S.Francis,W.Chocolate,Damon Stoudemire. Some of the best guards to ever play this game.
@ uh huh. damn son very well put. nothing else needed
@ uh huh
Raptors are a European team playing in the wrong league
lol.
yea the game is better now -______-
@ uh huh
while i agree that the way AI has become public enemy #1 maybe wrong, you gotta be crazy if you think Steph, Stevie Franchis, Mighty Mouse, W. Chocolate are some of the best guards to ever play this game. They might have some of the best handles to play in the L but, nothing they’ve done is best of.
Steph had about a 3-5 year run where he was one of the best PG’s in the L, but, seeing as how every team he went to got worse the year he got there should tell you something.
Franchise was a spectacular athlete who could do things at his size that aren’t normal, banging on big men in traffic. But, lets be real, he was a good player for about 5-6 years…then, nothing.
W. Chocolate, really a good PG, not great even in his own era, forget about all time.
Mighty Mouse, same as W. Chocolate.
@ uh huh
What’s probably happening with Iverson and the rest the point guards that you named is that the playground style is getting phased out in the NBA. With the exception of Jason Williams, those dudes were gunners. Steve Francis probably could’ve been the best but when Yao got into the league and Steve was asked to pass, he tripped and wrote his own ticket out of the league.
man iversons the best there is to play besides michael. its sad how all the hating fans and the nba teams look at hime ya he isnt the same player in 2001 be he still has LOTS to offer. they say he cant win a ring or hes not better than kobe. if u look at kobes rings and then look at that team he had help iverson got to the finals by himsel. iverson needs to to a team like cavs miami or heats where he will be starting and put up lots of points and have achance to win a ring
All I can is if Derek Fisher is a starter in this league…
Dang..Just like that he’s gone ..Stern could you help him out ?Someone pick this man up before we hear a story about him O’Ding ..
This looks like the end and it is truly sad we have come to this. I would have loved to see AI go out on a winner with the ring he truly deserves. Its tough to swallow the fact he will be a reserve at this point in his career, but I think that sacrifice is worth the ring. Do the right Allen and find your way back into someones good graces. Don’t throw away such an amazing career.
“The game hasn’t been the same w/o him Steph,S.Francis,W.Chocolate,Damon Stoudemire. Some of the best guards to ever play this game.”
You’re out of your mind. You can’t even argue that any of those guys except Iverson is anywhere near an all-time great.
When a crap-ass team chooses Tinsley over The Answer…..
that is just a sad, sad day in the career of Allen Iverson
people gave him chance, and then he started to act like a drama queen. he is paid to play what coach tells him to play. and i can’t remeber that i’ve read that memphis promised iverson that he will start. it’s not like they tricked him. i always respected ai for his heart, but he needs to accept that he’s not above the game, and that he can’t behave like he’s 10 years old.
WHOA WHOA WHOA, CALM DOWN!
A.I. is one of the greatest players in the past decade, really he cannot end his career like this, I say find someway to put him somewhere where he can actually happy, guaranteed there’s a fit somewhere..
Trade him where? EVERY team had a chance to sign him on the cheap, $3 million to the Griz… Aint gonna be anybody wanting to take him on, especially with this diva attitude of his. He has basically labeled himself uncoachable and unwilling to change his game in any way, shape or form.
It’s not about can AI play? It is about can AI play in OUR sytem. Is he willing to take on a role that may/may not involve starting and lots of minutes. Can he thrive without the ball and scoring tons of points? And he has shown nothing to say he can, which is why other guys are getting jobs and he had to take some crap offer from Memphis.
It is a sad day, as I truly did love watching someone my size throw himself around with wreckless abandon and score like no other. But there comes a time when we all face Father Time, and most of dont like what he has to say. Loved your heart AI, it is the attitude I can do without.
On the real I got to agree with uh huh and I been saying the same stuff myself.
Ain’t no way this dude is a 6th man or dude off the bench.
It’s so many teams that need a good pg or sg and Iverson can fill either roll. Dude is seen as a shoot first guy, and while that may be correct in many aspects he also has been on teams where he had to shoot first just to keep them in it most of the time.
Not only that if you have really followed his college and pro game including even All-Star joints you know dude can pass and gather assist with no prob.
If you gonna make him the star of you team, then build a team around him and run with it. If he isn’t the star he still needs to start and then have some guys around him that are sufficient in being that lead dog.
L.A.
Cleveland
Memphis (dumb if they let dude go)
I wish somehow the Rockets but him and Brooks would be so small.
and some other squads need and could use what A.I. offers and for him to even be in this discussion of leaving the game, or sitting the bench is just stupid. He shouldn’t even be in these type of talks.
He has a lot left to give and he is certainly more of a help than a hinder if used correctly. Mike Vick is the same in a large extent to me. You don’t alter Vick’s game, you enhance it by creating based off it and around it.
Been an A.I. supporter and will continue to be regardless.
Teams, the NBA and people shouldn’t give up on dude.
damn right need a decision. this is killing my fantasy team!
big ups for mel mel the abuser coming back
iverson is a cancer…plain and simple…otherwise he wouldn’t have left all these teams on bad terms…
Mike, “all these teams??” you mean Memphis and Detroit?? (TWO) He left Denver on pretty good terms. The city still loves him, and he was pretty pumped about the upcoming season with Melo before he got traded to Detroit…
TBone… in response to your first post.. I dont think it will..
Poppie… AI ISN’T a 6th Man.. But the thing about this is he’s got to be able to show some humility, especially being in the league this long and going through the ups and downs he’s had. He should know that he’s better than Mike Conley and its only a matter of time he got his start.
Taj I can see that but my whole thing is soon as he signed the papers he shouldn’t have had to wait on Conley to be seated. Teams and L ain’t doing him right.
I am saying he should endure with a better attitude more also but dang, he getting raw deals.
i wanna know wht Memphis told him exactly…somebody lied to somebody…