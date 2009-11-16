Iverson Needs To Decide His Future This Week

While Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace stated this weekend that the signing of Jamaal Tinsley had “nothing to do with the Iverson situation,” AI’s absence in Memphis is like a giant elephant in the room. For Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley, he’s about ready to give up on the zoo altogether.

After being away from the Grizzlies for the past 10 days on a “personal leave of absence,” Heisley told Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, that his client must decide by the end of the week whether he’ll play or retire this season.

“I’ve treated this like Allen told me it was â€“ a personal leave,” Heisley said. “But either he’s retiring or coming back to play. I’m not upset with Allen. We’ll be happy to accommodate Allen. If he retires, then he retires. If he wants to come back, we’ll gladly accept him back. But I have personally made it clear that there’s going to have to be a decision made. We’re expecting an answer in a couple of days.”

Whether that answer is the return of The Answer or simply a text message back that says, “Peace,” no one in the Grizzlies organization has talked to Iverson directly since his departure.

So where to now?

Because of when he signed, Memphis can’t trade Iverson until December 15, and I’d be surprised how many teams would want to bring him in if the bench is not really an option.

How will the Iverson saga play out in Memphis?

