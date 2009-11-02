Iverson Will Answer His Critics And Will Start At Some Point

All eyes will be on Allen Iverson tonight as he makes his season debut for the Grizzlies. After sitting out the first three games of the season and the entire preseason due to a partial hamstring tear, everybody from the fans to NBA teams are all anxious to see what the Answer still has left in the tank.

Has he lost a step? Will he gripe about not starting? Does he fit into Memphis’ system? A lot of questions have been thrown at the 34-year-old All-Star. Iverson knows this and has told the media this season is personal to prove all the doubters wrong.

Last season was a low point for A.I. He was traded from the Nuggets, had his worst statistical season, struggled to find his role on the team and had a public feud with coach Michael Curry. This offseason, a lot of teams backed off signing the former NBA MVP because of concerns about his reputation, possible contract demands, injuries, and simply, whether he can still play. Only the Grizzlies and Bobcats showed interest in signing him.

The Grizzlies, who are 1-2 so far in ’09-10, will face the Kings tonight in Sacramento. No doubt, coach Lionel Hollins will bring Iverson off the bench and will ease him into the rotation, so don’t expect Iverson to play 40 minutes and throw up 30. It will take some time to see how much he will be able to contribute to this Memphis team.

Despite being injury prone and his suspect practice habits, Iverson has always been one of the toughest competitors when he’s on the court. Once he gets his feet wet, expect A.I. to show glimpses of the player we are used to seeing. Iverson will be part of Hollins’ three guard rotation along with Mike Conley and O.J. Mayo. Even though the Grizzlies seem committed to developing Conley in the point, there will come a point in the season where Iverson will make a case for starting over him.

Iverson says he’s more comfortable starting and I think you need to accommodate him if you want the best out of him. No way the Grizzlies make an impact or a playoff run without Iverson having a huge role on the team. He’s been to numerous playoffs, he’s been to the Finals so he can instill the winning attitude to Memphis’ young and talented core. Bottom line is Iverson can still play and he’s also still a warrior. After everything he’s been through the past year, I can’t see him going out quietly. Like he said, this year’s personal.

What do you expect out of Allen Iverson this year?

