Ivica Zubac was traded from the Lakers to the Clippers at the deadline in a rather stunning deal that saw the Clippers send the Lakers Mike Muscala for the young center and Michael Beasley.

It was a last gasp push from the Lakers to bolster their roster for a playoff push that ultimately backfired, and it was the team in purple and gold that initiated conversations, stunning the Clippers brass who quickly said yes and later laughed about it. The Clippers are the only team in Los Angeles headed to the playoffs, and since joining the crosstown rival, Zubac has averaged 9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, helping them clinch a postseason berth.

Zubac has found his comfort zone with the Clippers, and this has somewhat surprised him. The Lakers are always talked about as L.A.’s first class franchise, but he’s found the opposite to be the case this year. For Zubac, he wants hoops fans in L.A. to learn what he has about the Clippers.