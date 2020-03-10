The Ivy League Has Cancelled Its Conference Tournament Due To Coronavirus

As more and more cases of COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, become confirmed around the United States, the sports world has had to take note and have serious conversations about their role in helping to limit the spread of the virus.

We’ve already seen Santa Clara County ban all events larger than 1,000 people for the next three weeks, which will impact the San Jose Sharks who have three scheduled home games during that time frame and they are working through how they will approach those games. The major sports outside of the NFL, which isn’t in season, have all issued new guidelines for media interactions, closing off the locker rooms in the name of protecting players, but it seems increasingly obvious that more drastic measures will need to be taken soon to protect fans and staffers.

Many have wondered how the NCAA and the various conferences will proceed in college basketball as tournament time has arrived, and on Tuesday the Ivy League became the first league to fully cancel its tournament, sending regular season champions Yale (men) and Princeton (women) to the NCAA Tournament.

The Ivy League has decided to cancel the League's upcoming Basketball Tournaments and implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events. 📰 » https://t.co/Y4nEjbsh0N pic.twitter.com/8zsrweXVXo — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 10, 2020

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.” All tickets for the Ivy League Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in full. Ticket holders with any questions should contact the Harvard ticket office.

The Ivy League has also implemented strict limitations on spectators for other winter sports as they wrap up and has barred all out of season practices for the time being. It would not be surprising if other leagues follow suit or at least play games behind closed doors, and the basketball world awaits a decision from the NCAA on tournament games.