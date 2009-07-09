J-Kidd: Grant Hill Will Be a Knick

Having missed out on Stephen Curry, and unable to move Eddy Curry or Jared Jeffries even with the help David Lee or Nate Robinson, the Knicks haven’t given the New York media anything to work with this summer.

That is until now. Ladies and gentlemen… meet your new 36-year old, 12 ppg, 4.9 rpg small forward, Grant Hill! How can you stop the enthusiasm from bubbling over the top?!



According to a reliable news source, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill will sign either a one-year, $5 million or a three-year, $10 million deal in New York.

In an interview on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Kidd said he thinks the Knicks will sign Hill, who is mulling the Knicks’ twin offers, one-year, $5 million and 3 years, $10 million. The Suns have tried to retain Hill for one year at $2 million. “I think so,” Kidd said of Hill leaving for New York. “I think that would be a good fit. He played for Coach (D’ANtoni). They’ll go out and run and have the Garden jumping.”

Even though Hill and Wilson Chandler play pretty much the same position, it doesn’t matter what Donnie Walsh does with the Knicks’ personnel right now. From the moment he signed on he was given a two-year window to manage a team without any direction at all. But if there’s no vision for the Knicks’ squad in 2010-11, Walsh will be chased out of his home town.

Source: NY Post