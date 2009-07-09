J-Kidd: Grant Hill Will Be a Knick

Having missed out on Stephen Curry, and unable to move Eddy Curry or Jared Jeffries even with the help David Lee or Nate Robinson, the Knicks haven’t given the New York media anything to work with this summer.
That is until now. Ladies and gentlemen… meet your new 36-year old, 12 ppg, 4.9 rpg small forward, Grant Hill! How can you stop the enthusiasm from bubbling over the top?!
According to a reliable news source, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill will sign either a one-year, $5 million or a three-year, $10 million deal in New York.
In an interview on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Kidd said he thinks the Knicks will sign Hill, who is mulling the Knicks’ twin offers, one-year, $5 million and 3 years, $10 million.
The Suns have tried to retain Hill for one year at $2 million.
“I think so,” Kidd said of Hill leaving for New York. “I think that would be a good fit. He played for Coach (D’ANtoni). They’ll go out and run and have the Garden jumping.”
Even though Hill and Wilson Chandler play pretty much the same position, it doesn’t matter what Donnie Walsh does with the Knicks’ personnel right now. From the moment he signed on he was given a two-year window to manage a team without any direction at all. But if there’s no vision for the Knicks’ squad in 2010-11, Walsh will be chased out of his home town.
Source: NY Post
MVP! MVP! There ya go New York…now all you need is a time machine to take you back to 1994.
No chance. Hill will re-sign with the Suns and it will be done in the next 24 hours.
Really don’t see the point other than having a good locker-room guy and a mentor for Chandler but then Chandler appears expendable. Maybe Walsh is bored.
The headline and the quote don’t quite match.
“I think so” does not equal “Grant Hill will be a Knick”. Way to blow things out of proportion! Personally, I would hope that Hill is smart enough to be the seventh man on a team with a chance to win it all versus a starter on a team with a slight chance to make the playoffs. Maybe he is happy with two NCAA championships and does not want any NBA ones.
if im hill, i sign 3 year 10mil
“If im hill, i sign 3 year 10mil”
Stay in school, kids.
If I’m Hill I sign with the celts
umm why would you sign 3 years @ 10 mill when you can have half that money in one year if you go with the other deal..
and with d’antonis steriod stat system hill’s numbers will be bloated and since gm’s are already bat shit crazy (see Varejeo’s contract..they will take note and DEFINITELY offer him better than a 2 year 5 mill deal..(which would be the remainder he is giving up if he goes with the 1 year deal..)
he can then test the FA market in 2010 with every other player in the nba apparently and see what shakes with the NY lebron thing..
id go for the 1 year deal if i was him..
“If im hill, i sign 3 year 10mil”
“Stay in school, kids.”
HAHAHA Priceless! HOW MUCH OF AN IDIOT CAN YOU BE? You need to retake pre-school if you really think he should take that deal..
“Stay in school, kids!” LOL!!!
Grant Hill should sign with the Spurs if it is possible in any way. He would fit in that franchise like a hand in a glove!
why would Grant Hill go for the 3 year 10 mil deal instead of 1 year 5 million deal?
I’m going to list the facts but not give you the reason. I want you to use your critical thinking skills (I know for most of you, it’s hard):
36 years old
5-6 surgeries on his ankle
Global recession
2010 free agency is full of great talent
Your answer:____________________________________
Like O.J’s glove? No way, this is not the FA the Knicks are looking for.
The internet is really full of dumb people – look at posters 6 and 9
The internet is full of boring, humorless people – look at posters 11 and 13
Uh I’m saying he should take the one year deal, or is that too hard for you to comprehend?
MissChick,
Explain why I’m an idiot so I can rebut.
Oh and try to bear in mind that my post was criticising the guy’s use of English not his thoughts on the contract, you PRESUMPTUOUS TWAT.
How is Donnie walsh any different from isiah?? I’m close to giving up completely on all professional ny teams
I don’t understand this move. Why get a guy who’s already 37 this year to the Knicks? Wilson Chandler plays the same position as Grant Hill. They are both forwards…so why??? Perhaps it could be his experience and leadership, but Grant Hill averages around 12 points a game now. It could be a good move since it will attract big time players like LeBron James or D-wade, but I don’t see any reason to get Hill. He should just sign 1 year.
The Knicks just need to be relatively entertaining next year. I dont think anyone really expects them to make the playoffs, just hopeful that the games are fun to watch like last year.
2010 is what its all about, people need to chill, Grant Hill would be fun for a year, same with Tmac. Just someone to create some buzz.
Hopefully eddy hasnt been eating all summer again and can play a few good games at the beginning of the year. Then we can move his fat arse.
MissChick, you sound hot… you understand how taxes affect decision making among the wealthy, and you may potentially be a Knicks fan given you opened this article and bothered to comment on it.
I would totally do you.
I love G Hill, but he should be happy he had such a good season last season,
do people really think in 3 years he’s going to be anything more than a coach on a uniform?
@ MissChick: You totally misunderstood what those guys were saying…
@ blanka: I hope you’re being totally and completely sarcastic…
@ bricklayer: the only buzz those players would create on the knicks would be very loud booing
Grant Hill please do not sign with the knicks
Don’t be stupid Grant. This year will be your greatest chance at a ring if you go to Boston.
