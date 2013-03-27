J.R. Smith, Carmelo Anthony Pummel a Rival; The Lakers Take Another Bad Hit

That wasn’t much of compelling first round playoff preview was it? The streaking New York Knicks went into Boston and smacked the Celtics, 100-85. (and it didn’t even feel that close). New York has now won five in a row, and last night’s W pushed them into second place in the Eastern Conference (percentage points ahead of the Indiana Pacers) … The Knicks cruised to their victory basically playing 2-v-5 on offense. J.R. Smith led the way with 32 points on some sort of I-forget-how-I-usually-play trip. Smith shot 13-24 from the field and didn’t take his first three until there were five minutes left in the third quarter … Carmelo Anthony [Check him out in the new Game of Thrones Commercial] provided the other half of the Knicks’ punch, but if you’re looking for the same type of offensive efficiency that Smith brought to the table, move it along. ‘Melo went 10-30, but still scored 29 points. The next highest scorer(s)? Kenyon Martin and Steve Novak each had nine … The Celtics are moving in the opposite direction, swiftly. They’ve now dropped five in a row and are floundering in that 7th slot in the Eastern Conference. The Celts were looking all mopey-pants from the jump â€“ something confirmed by TNT’s sideline reporter who quoted Paul Pierce as saying that the team was lacking confidence and hanging their heads. They had a few moments where they showed a little life, but in general Boston was a mess (evidenced by their 20 turnovers). Jeff Green and had 19 and Paul Pierce had 16, but they clearly, desperately need Kevin Garnett back on the floor to give them some flicker of a pulse … Sadly, that’s not something that is going to happen any time in the near future. Here’s what the Celtics tweeted prior to the game: “Doc on the plan without KG for the next few weeks: ‘Shavlik and D.J. will play now.'” Yep, now we get it. We’d mope and play like the season was a wrap too … The only other game being played at the same time was actually somehow even worse. In a matchup of one of the NBA’s worst home team (Detroit) vs. one of the NBA’s worst road teams, (Minnesota), the visiting T-Wolves decimated Detroit, 105-82, after being up by only six at the half. Minnesota is also one of the league’s worst three-point shooting teams, but they racked up 14 of them last night, with five coming from J.J. Barea, who scored 21 in just 21 minutes of action … The best basketball being played in that time slot was easily the Elena Delle Donne Show in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Her No. 6 seed Delaware squad knocked off No. 3 seed North Carolina for the right to go the Sweet Sixteen. Elena was a monster, going for her second consecutive 33-point game. She is just so, so, so much better at basketball than anyone else on the court at all times, it’s a joke. She’s 6-5 with a high-release jumper and a trove of moves to get herself looks even while all five players on the other team are trying to guard her at once. It’s ridiculous. Check out our feature story of Elena from Dime #69 … And just as we were about to declare her the clear best player in women’s college ball, we see that Brittney Griner had 33, 22 and four blocks in Baylor’s win over Florida State …

