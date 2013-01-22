J.R. Smith Kills Kris Humphries on Twitter!

The J.R. Smith Twitter and Instagram game is unparalleled. We know this.
The tweet he sent out a little after 9 p.m tonight a few hours after his Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden though really might be some of his best work. Kris Humphries best duck. (Click for a larger view)
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
clever..
how did he kill him? BK won tonight in the Garden, and this nigga bring up some shit that happened last month lol wtf does Yeezy have to do with basketball
Yeezy’s baby momma is Kim Kardashian….Humph’s ex. Have you been living under a rock for the past year?
Still…Brooklyn won. In the Garden. I get it that it was some nice twitter trash talking, but at the end of the day, he lost the game. The real one.