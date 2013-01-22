J.R. Smith Kills Kris Humphries on Twitter!

The J.R. Smith Twitter and Instagram game is unparalleled. We know this.

The tweet he sent out a little after 9 p.m tonight a few hours after his Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden though really might be some of his best work. Kris Humphries best duck. (Click for a larger view)

