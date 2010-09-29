J.R. Smith: “I just want to play basketball”

With his name put on the trading block (again) about a month ago, J.R. Smith — the Denver Nuggets’ erratic but electric shooting guard — is entering the last year of a contract that will pay him $6 million this season.

It’s not the first time that J.R. was a part of trade rumors, but he’s already stated that he plans on remaining a Nugget for the rest of his career.

A lot of questions were answered this week during the Nuggets media day, most notably about whether or not Carmelo Anthony wants to be traded. But ‘Melo wasn’t the only one answering questions. Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri also answered a few of his own, starting with whether or not J.R. will remain with the team:

“I have confidence,” Ujiri was quoted by NBA Fanhouse. “J.R. is here, and he’s a Nugget. I’ve been talking to J.R., and he’s been very good. I know … things happen. You just don’t want them to happen continuously with one player. And (players) are going to make mistakes. But it’s done. It’s done. We’ve let that issue alone. We’re moving forward.”

Ujiri was referring to an incident last month in which Smith was being investigated by Denver police on suspicion of assault, when he allegedly choked a non-NBA player during a workout at the Nuggets’ practice facility. No arrests were made, and the matter has for now been dropped by police.

Smith was runner-up for the 2009 Sixth Man Award, but regressed last year, averaging 15.4 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting and 33.8 percent from the three-point line. Smith is both a frustrating and exciting player to watch, due to his obvious talent but inconsistency of exceptional play. He’s also had some issues in the past with Nuggets coach George Karl, and was seen sulking on the bench as the team was knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Utah Jazz this year.

But I think after all that’s happened recently, J.R. is going to finally succeed with the Nuggets. And according to the Denver Post, he’s lost weight and added strength.

“I’m a little lighter than last year,” Smith told the newspaper. “During the season, you’re constantly focused on getting three meals (per day). During the offseason, I just got up, worked out and might eat once a day and just keep going.”

Smith said he lost five pounds and now checks in at 220. There’s no doubt how important Smith is to the Nuggets. When he’s on, he can single-handedly win games, but when he’s cold, he’s almost non-existent. Although he did step up his defense last season, he can be even better when he puts his mind to it. Smith upped his steals (1.3 spg) last year, but this year he’s going to have to develop a better all-around game if he plans on remaining a Nugget.