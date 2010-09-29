J.R. Smith: “I just want to play basketball”

With his name put on the trading block (again) about a month ago, J.R. Smith — the Denver Nuggets’ erratic but electric shooting guard — is entering the last year of a contract that will pay him $6 million this season.
It’s not the first time that J.R. was a part of trade rumors, but he’s already stated that he plans on remaining a Nugget for the rest of his career.
A lot of questions were answered this week during the Nuggets media day, most notably about whether or not Carmelo Anthony wants to be traded. But ‘Melo wasn’t the only one answering questions. Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri also answered a few of his own, starting with whether or not J.R. will remain with the team:
“I have confidence,” Ujiri was quoted by NBA Fanhouse. “J.R. is here, and he’s a Nugget. I’ve been talking to J.R., and he’s been very good. I know … things happen. You just don’t want them to happen continuously with one player. And (players) are going to make mistakes. But it’s done. It’s done. We’ve let that issue alone. We’re moving forward.”
Ujiri was referring to an incident last month in which Smith was being investigated by Denver police on suspicion of assault, when he allegedly choked a non-NBA player during a workout at the Nuggets’ practice facility. No arrests were made, and the matter has for now been dropped by police.
Smith was runner-up for the 2009 Sixth Man Award, but regressed last year, averaging 15.4 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting and 33.8 percent from the three-point line. Smith is both a frustrating and exciting player to watch, due to his obvious talent but inconsistency of exceptional play. He’s also had some issues in the past with Nuggets coach George Karl, and was seen sulking on the bench as the team was knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Utah Jazz this year.
But I think after all that’s happened recently, J.R. is going to finally succeed with the Nuggets. And according to the Denver Post, he’s lost weight and added strength.
“I’m a little lighter than last year,” Smith told the newspaper. “During the season, you’re constantly focused on getting three meals (per day). During the offseason, I just got up, worked out and might eat once a day and just keep going.”
Smith said he lost five pounds and now checks in at 220. There’s no doubt how important Smith is to the Nuggets. When he’s on, he can single-handedly win games, but when he’s cold, he’s almost non-existent. Although he did step up his defense last season, he can be even better when he puts his mind to it. Smith upped his steals (1.3 spg) last year, but this year he’s going to have to develop a better all-around game if he plans on remaining a Nugget.
young money is gonna need to leave denver if he wants more money
JR is an idiot.
I would love to see J.R. come back East. Perhaps the Celtics could swap Von Wafer?
@ Aron
You make a great point. Boston’s exactly the kind of team that J.R. needs.
Good for you, JR!
Boston had the next JR Smith in Bill Walker, but was stupid enough to trade him away
i never knew dude was playing at 225, wow.
I’d like to see how efficient he could be tho.
Von Wafer??????? LOL!!!!! Jr is a top talent in the league and wafer is lucky to be on a team!
with all that talent, i thought he’d at least be challenging for an all star pick by now. or developing a mid range game.
J.R. Smith or Jamal Crawford to the Heat in 2011 if Da’Sean Butler never makes a full recovery from his Knee injury. If Butler Does than Tyson Chandler at center instead…
Love the possiblities that JR brings to a game. Let’s have a great season Nuggets!
I hate this guy’s demeanor and attitude on the court. I just wanna smack this guy sometimes.
He is exciting, and can shoot the lights out when hot. But then does something dumb like shoot a 35 foot fadeaway with 12 seconds left and 2 guys in his jersey and a man under the basket wide open. I mean, WTF!!!
I would love to see what a mature JR Swish would look like, you know, Earl Swish?
If he can get his head wrapped around trying to be a complete player I can respect that, but this guy is the typical young NBA player; Big ego, smaller work ethic, and living off god given ability instead of hard work. There is a reason no one offered him any deal when he hit FA a couple years ago.
The Hornets straight gave him away to Denver. B. Scott said just take this moron.
@Andrew, no offense man but I gotta say you are the most optimistic writer ever. Every player has a good side and has potential to you. I like that, too many people a cynical these days.
Anyhow, JR just needs to work on his game. he’s freaky athletic and is a great shooter but that’s it. He needs to work on his handles and creative ability, work on his D, and most important work on his IQ. If he ever gets it together 18/4/3 aint so bad.
@ Stunnaboy09
Thanks man. The way I see it, these guys made it into the NBA because of their talent. I’ve written four articles on here about players between the ages of 20-25 (Anthony Randolph, Michael Beasley, DeMar DeRozan, and J.R.) that still have so much time to develop their game. A lot of people write them off before they even get a chance. Smith did make a lot of mistakes through his career but there’s no question that he has the work ethic, he just has to find it.
@ Andrew
No problem man like I said I appreciate the optimism. I have a question though for you; should JR aim to be a starter or 6th man.
To be a starter he’d have to work on his defense, handling, IQ and passing and would be caught up trying to do too much and take away from his actually true talent, scoring. As a 6th man just working on is IQ and defense is enough for him to prey on backup 2’s and unleash havoc on the 2nd team.
If he can get into that 2008/09 JET role (19.6 PPG 3.4 APG 2.4 RPG .443% FG .365% 3FG decent defense) and they keep ‘Melo they might make a run at the WCF.
@ Stunnaboy09
J.R. is best suited as a sixth-man for the Nuggets, MAYBE a starter for another team. His job is to be the cover fire so to speak for ‘Melo and co. but at a consistent rate. His struggles are all mental and when his game is on, he has the killer instinct like Kobe if not better.