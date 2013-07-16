J.R. Smith’s Knee Surgery And Ensuing Twitter War With New York Journalist

had surprise knee surgery yesterday to repair the patellar tendon and arthroscopy for a tear of the lateral meniscus in his left knee. He’ll be out 3-4 months, reports Jared Zwerling of ESPNNewYork.com . Frank Isola of the New York Daily News did not like the timing of the procedure and said as much over Twitter.

Isola, a Knicks’ beat writer, criticized the Knicks last night and this morning because the surprise Smith surgery came so soon after he inked a new four-year, $24.7 million contract.

J.R. Smith had patella tendon surgery & arthroscopy for a tear in the lateral meniscus, of his left knee, Knicks announce. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 15, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Knicks are saying J.R. could be out four months. How do you sign a guy to a four-year deal 10 days before major knee surgery? — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Knicks "J.R. Smith's injuries were chronic and gradually worsened." So why the heck did you give him a 4-yr contract? Holy crap — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Isola’s Twitter feed continues like that for a while as he progressively bashes the Knicks for either knowing that Smith needed surgery on his knee, and still giving him the longest contract of his career, or being in the dark about the knee, and agreeing on the contract without knowing Smith’s true health status. Either wayâ€”as Isola sees itâ€”the Knicks messed up.

Here's all you need to know: They waited until after leaving the arena here in Vegas to announce this. They don't want questions asked. Joke — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Again, J.R. deserved to get paid but under the circumstances – um, major surgery – a 2-year deal would suffice. It's business, not personal — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Remember one thing about "returning from surgery." It's not the day you come back, it's the day you're back to playing like you once did. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Keep reading to see how J.R. Smith fired back…