J.R. Smith’s Knee Surgery And Ensuing Twitter War With New York Journalist

07.16.13 5 years ago
J.R. Smith had surprise knee surgery yesterday to repair the patellar tendon and arthroscopy for a tear of the lateral meniscus in his left knee. He’ll be out 3-4 months, reports Jared Zwerling of ESPNNewYork.com. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News did not like the timing of the procedure and said as much over Twitter.

Isola, a Knicks’ beat writer, criticized the Knicks last night and this morning because the surprise Smith surgery came so soon after he inked a new four-year, $24.7 million contract.

Isola’s Twitter feed continues like that for a while as he progressively bashes the Knicks for either knowing that Smith needed surgery on his knee, and still giving him the longest contract of his career, or being in the dark about the knee, and agreeing on the contract without knowing Smith’s true health status. Either wayâ€”as Isola sees itâ€”the Knicks messed up.

Keep reading to see how J.R. Smith fired back…

