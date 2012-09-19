Video: J.R. Smith Names His 5 Favorite Sneakers

If you follow J.R. Smith on Twitter, then you probably already know he loves Jordans. Naturally, when Page 31 asked him what his five favorite sneakers are, all of them came from Mr. 23’s signature line. That bit of info is just one small nugget in this pretty informative video. Smith also says he really likes the Knicks new uniforms, and doesn’t know any other team in New York other than the Knicks. Nice little dig at the Nets.

H/T Complex

