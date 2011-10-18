J.R. Smith’s Dynamic Shooting Drills & Workout

Despite what you may think, most NBA players don’t set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends; many decide to live in the gym. And as an unrestricted free agent, this was definitely the case for J.R. Smith. With that, check out J.R.’s dynamic shooting workout presented by Nike Basketball. In four one-minute videos, you’ll see everything from the correct shooting form to being able to hit shots off of screens.







What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.