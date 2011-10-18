J.R. Smith’s Dynamic Shooting Drills & Workout

Despite what you may think, most NBA players don’t set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends; many decide to live in the gym. And as an unrestricted free agent, this was definitely the case for J.R. Smith. With that, check out J.R.’s dynamic shooting workout presented by Nike Basketball. In four one-minute videos, you’ll see everything from the correct shooting form to being able to hit shots off of screens.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
never thought i’d see “j.r. smith”, “dynamic” and “workout” all in the same sentence
These videos are really cool to see. Especially for the younger generation. Show them that its about working hard no matter your talent level. JR Smith is the perfect example of that. The guy seems like he just wakes up outta bed with a wet jumper and hops without ever working on his game. So its a good thing that kids are seeing that he actually works at being a shooter. Now if he can only improve his defense and IQ
Where’s the JR Smith passing drills?
whats the website to find all these workouts? with all the people under Nike, ud think they could find a better consistent shooter than JR
@ panchitoooo
Go here: [dimemag.com]
For all the shit talked about JR Smith, I bet Kobe would LOVE to have him on the Lakers.
@B-News
You are out of your MFKing mind if you think Kobe would want to play with JR Smith.
Kobe’s #1 priority is his Legacy, #2 is winning. If putting JR Smith on the Lakers was going to fluck with his scoring and stats then no way would Kobe want him on his team.
just like artest’s erratic ass? kobe welcomed him becuz he saw something. jr can focus on hitting 3’s, sumthin the lakers need, scoring off the bench, n my mind tells me jr wuld b disciplined playin around some1 like kobe.
^ Beiber newz is on point with this one. J.R. would give the lakers something they desperately need…young athleticism, scoring and 3pt shooting off the bench. And working with kobe everyday would definitely help him discipline wise. Kobe would welcome him with open arms…
@UconnRepeat – What in the world is Shannon Brown there for? But I agree, Brown is no Earl Jr.
Honestly, this is the first time I’ve clicked on these articles. I was getting mad that you post Dynamic workout videos and all I get was told to do was high knees, butt-kicks and karoake. Now I have to go back and look at all the other drills Blake does to rebound. So blown…
THANKS FOR THE LINK AP
i dont think JR would be as good if he didnt have the freedom to take any shot he wanted from anywhere. hes not a consistent knockdown shooter, hes more feast or famine type of scorer, especially from 3 point range. so telling him not to shoot the ball and pass it down low to Gasol or Bynum 80% of possesion aint going to work. plus hes a guard/foward that doesnt play defense as well when compared to the guys he would sub in for like Kobe, Artest,Odom,or Barnes. so not only are we losing defensive pressure once JR subs in we also potencially have more bad possession than good ones because JR is a scoring machine but only when hes feeling it. but we wont have a chance to get going if he dont take enough shots and thats the last thing Kobe and Mike Brown wants.
You know defense doesn’t always win games. Sometime’s it’s sheer offense. Trust me, as an avid Lakers observer, nothing frustrated me more than watching there plentiful offensive dry spells. That haunted them especially against the Mavs. If anyone tells me JR Smith is a player the Lakers can do without DOES NOT KNOW SQUAT ABOUT THE LAKERS. Kobe cannot be the only win penetrator/creator. Shannon Brown is good, but he is not a creator. Smith will light it up from the outside as well and playing under Mike Beown will help his defensive focus (not necessarily his defensive talent). Trust me.
right now Kobe and the Lakers dont need someone that needs to change or adjust their type of play. we dont need anyone to learn how to play a certain way or gain more disiplince. Lakers need pieces fresh out the box, ready to win a championship, and not some sideshow experiment that may or may not work. JR brings scoring to any team hes on and the Lakers dont need more scoring, what we need is DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE, and someone that can stand in the corner and hit a open 3 pointer. JR is not definetly not the defender we desperately need to guard smaller quicker players and like i said before and we all know, JR is not the guy thats gonna knock down 3s all day everyday. he can knock em down all day, just not everyday…
LOL@defense doesnt always win games, sometimes its sheer offense.
besides the tip-off and pass in every quarter, how do you get the ball on offense without playing any defense? you need defense to win games, even if just a little bit.
heres an example:
if a team only plays “sheer” offense and no one, i repeat not one person, runs back on defense how can that team ever win?
please explain cause what you said makes no sense.
the reason why we got smashed by the Mavs last playoffs is because we couldnt stop anyone on their team. we couldnt stop Terry, we couldnt stop Dirk, and we fosho couldnt stop Barrea. their offense was making our defense look like high schoolers. we had no communication and no teamwork. another reason why is that Gasol just wasnt feeling it and Odom didnt step up to be that 2nd scoring option we need him to be at times. the only bright spot was the scoring performance at times that Bynum showed.
so please someone tell me how JR Smith jacking up a buncho of shots for the Lakers is going to help us stop Barrea, Dirk and Terry?
@Kobe cannot be the only win penetrator/creator.
so youre saying JR is a creator? cause ive only seen him create for himself and the only time he passes is when hes in trouble. thats not a bad thing cause that his job, to come in and score points.
out of 30 teams the Lakers are 9th in points scored per game, so we dont have any problem scoring.
do you think Kobe brought in Artest cause the Lakers have a problem scoring?
i guess thats the difference between an avid basketball observer and a student of the game of basketball. we both see things diffrently…
>.> the first two are the same video.
defense defense defesne? no no no. lakers have artest kobe barnes bynum gasol and other guys capable of playing off the ball d, on the ball d, help defense blocks (gasol) or shut down the paint d (bynum) they had dry spells. period. that is exactly why kobe finds himself jacking up when their opponents go on runs. kobe wuld welcome smith. period.
Don’t get me confused. I do believe that defense is the key to a championship. What I meant by “defense doesn’t always win games” is that there are times when a team, like the Lakers, HAVE 5-10 MINUTES STRETCHES WHERE THEY ARE SCORING LITTLE TO NO BUCKETS. That is the time where a team needs a spark to get out of that slump to WIN the game. For instance, sure defense will get a Thunder team to the finals. But what happens when Westbrook is jacking up shots and missing? Or Durant is having an off game due to the defense on him by a Lebron James? That is when Scott Brooks might gamble and put in a Nate Robinson to get the offense flowing again. I believe in defense more than offense so don’t get my statement twisted. There are times when a team just needs someone to SCORE THE BALL. And outside of Kobe Bryant, who on the Lakers can create their own shots on the wing? An exhausted Kobe headed to the bench would absolutely love seeing a 3point assassin/offensive gunner come into the game when Gasol is playing timid. Or Odom looks invisible. Or Fisher is just looking old. Or when Shannon Brown has nothing going, or when Artest is bricking. I was an advocate of the Lakers hiring Mike Brown. I wasn’t upset that he was picked over Rick Adelman. But trust me, if the Lakers signed free agent Smith this offseason, and he has a game where he comes off the bench, hits 5 huge 3s, gets the home crowd involved, you’ll see why someone of his excitement is EXACTLY what the Lakers need.
The Mavericks/Lakers series was a sheer case of a team GETTING HOT. That’s all it was. 3S AFTER 3S AFTER 3. Teams get hot. Gilbert Arenas dropped 60 on Kobe. Does that mean Kobe isn’t able to guard Gilbert? No . It just meant he had an encounter on the day where Gilbert was feeling it. I think that Lkaers/Mavs series went well until that game where Bynum got ejected. They were frustrated. You never been in games where you ask yourself, ‘dam that team is making everything!!’ That is what happened in that decisive Lak/MAV elimination game. You’re better than that panchittooo.
You claim JR smith is too crazy and undisciplined of a player.
Smith had the same concerns. Artest was brought in for defense. And he was known as a selfish player. But HE WAS WILLING TO PLAY WITHIN THE OFFENSE BECAUSE OF KOBE’S AND PHIL’S INFLUENCE. Give people a chance. You sound so closed minded.
yes ive been in games that a whole team has been on fire and thought to myself “dam” but after i leave the court and talk to my teammates we always come up with more than a handful of mistakes and miscues we all admit to while playing and tag those as the reasons why we lost and not because the other team was on fire.
3 after 3 after 3 is not because the Mavs got hot its because we had HUGE breakdowns in communication and perimeter defense. they were getting easy kick outs for open 3s almost every possesion so its no surprise they hit most of them.
Bynum got upset and frustrated not because his team was getting beat, he got upsset because the Lakers were beating themselves. and since we couldnt play defense that negatively changed our mind-set towards working the ball for easy baskets on the offensive end. Trust issues bubble over in the locker room from when we couldnt stop CP3 in the 1st round.
No more Mr. nice guy. Are you fucking dumb? Are you a real Lakers fan? Here is the truth!
The Lakers defense is GOOD! It is the reason they went from a mediocre team to two-time champions. Defense win championships and they were able to shut down the Celtics. They were down 13 in the 3rd quarter in game 7 against the Celtics and stopped them! They made a huge comeback and won the game!!
This Lakers squad, which you my friend are obviously not familiar with, CAN PLAY DEFENSE. That is not their problem what so ever. It may be at times. Just like every good team. But their overall makeup as a whole shows they are a good defensive unit. 1st team all defender in KOBE FUCKING BRYANT. Metta World Peace–looka here man, I’ve seen him shut down Durant in the playoffs. I’ve seen the Lakers’ Artest shut down Pierce. I’ve seen this Artest frustrate Lebron. Artest is not an all NBA defender but he can get the job done. If you really really think this Lakers squad has holes on defense you are not a Lakers fan or intelligent observer of this team. We have Barnes on the bench to back Artest when he leaves. We have a terrific help defender in Pau Gasol. His length in the paint is fantastic!! If someone beats an LA wing player to the rim, Pau is so quick footed I’ve seen him recover often and get tip blocks or simply throw off shots. Bynum mans the paint. Straight up shot blocker who clogs the interior with sheer size, strength, length and ability to contest EVERY shot. Also, for their future, they are developing Devin Ebanks. So defense is not the problem. It certainly looks like a problem during certain points in certain games but what team, what good defensive team, doesn’t experience those struggles from time to time? Every team gets hot and you my friend were not watching the same series between the MAVS and LAKERS that I was. The Mavericks only topped the 100 point plateau ONCE in that series. Every series the Mavs were in that post season, they were able to have multiple 100 point games against their opponents. Meanwhile, my misinformed friend, the Lakers had two games where they couldn’t even break 90!!! And before you give credit to the Mav’s defense, the Lakers struggled offensively the previous series against the Hornets!!! THE HORNETS!!! Now, here’s a cherry on top. You keep poking at LA’s defense, but in that Hornets series similar to the Mavs, that New Orleans squad only topped the 100 point plateau ONCE as well. Great defense to me.
Now, what a true Lakers fan like myself noticed is their proneness to fall asleep on offense. What planet have you been on where that is not what every analyst talks about? The Lakers’ dry spells are notorious. How many times has Odom disappeared? Isn’t that why he isn’t ‘untouchable’ in trade talks? Bynum disappears at times and most of the rest of LA’s guys aren’t relied on for scoring per say (i.e fisher, Barnes, Steve Blake). Certain guys are great cogs but aren’t the Barbosa or Jason Terry types every elite team would love. The Spurs were able to be successful for so long because they were able to have a Ginobli on their bench. Guys who are natural scorers.
For anyone to say Kobe won’t allow JR Smith on the team because he has to preserve a scoring legacy is FOOOOOOLISH. Hows dare you assume Kobe has that kind of mentality. That is soo selfish. Kobe would never jeopardize his franchises’ chances of winning to prove anything statistically. Straight dumb. The Lakers, when Kobe needs a break, turns to Pau. But when Pau is playing timid then what? No one on the Lakers squad is a consistent scorer outside of Kobe and Pau. One night Odom may get 20 the next 10. One game Bynum gets 13 and the next he explodes for 23. One night Artest may hit 5 threes. Who knows? And the crowd loves it when Shannon Brown shows up to the party.
If the Lakers can get someone who can be a consistent 3 point threat like JR Smith, that will help solve there many offensive dry spells. The only reason teams go on “runs” against the Lakers is because the Lakers CAN’T SCORE BACK. If the Lakers where scoring when their opponents were scoring, it’d just be a tit for tat thing and it wouldn’t appear as if they were a bad defensive team. The Lakers are a good defensive team. They just don’t have anyone outside of Kobe who can be relied on to be a consistent offensive weapon when they need to pressure a team in that manner. It gets easier for a team to score when their opposition is missing. It creates fastbreaks and builds momentum. If the Lakers would hit a 3 or have a crowd revitalizing dunk it would break some of their opponent’s runs.
Instant offense Smith. That’s what he is and that’s what he would bring. I couldn’t imagine the Lakers having many more of their season long offensive lapses where you hear commentators speaking like, “WELL YEA, THEY’RE GONNA TURN ON THE SWITCH WHEN THEY WANT.” I KNOW YOU HEAR THAT TALK A LOT!!! Don’t deny that. The infamous turning on the switch. Bullshit. That killed them this postseason. WHERE WAS THE FUCKING SWITCH???!! I didn’t see it! It never came on and their offense doomed them. Period.
This has been my public service announcement. I know these Lakers more than anyone. *(Just an expression, not 100% true, figure of speech, showing passion)*
No holes in the Lakers defense? so how did the Mavs get 3 after 3 after open 3 if theres no holes? its not like we were in their face for every shot? how did CP3 make us look stupid in a couple games if we have no holes in our defense? why is Bynum saying that we arent communicating on defense if we have problems in our defense? i agree our bigs are great at defense but our perimeter D with Fisher, Blake, and Brown needs alot of work.
Lakers have enough fire power to win just like we did against the Celtics and Magic for the 2 straight championships. but whats the difference between those teams of the past and last seasons team? its the same thing Bynum was airing out in the media. our defense and teamwork just wasnt there like we needed it to be. im not even on the team and i can see what Bynum is talking about. hes not complaining about offense or blaming the struggles of the Lakers cause we cant score. hes telling everyone in the world that our defense is all out of whack and there are trust issues on the court. what kind of trust issues? the ones that you get when you step up on help defense TRUSTING that your teammate will step up behind you and play D in your place. thats how we won our championships and thats what we lacked in last seasons playoffs
Bynum is yelling at everyone “HEY,look at us, our defense is crap!” and fans are still standing here saying that the offense is the problem. we aint even on the team so in reality we dont know whats going on until we hear it from one of the players directly. and im not hearing from anyone in the Lakers organization that the offense is the problem. Kobe is not coming up to the post game interviews saying that we need to take more shots, and thats exactly what JR Smith brings to the table, more shots, and not necessarily more points.
im not the only one that sees the holes either. JERRY WEST was interviewed last season before the playoffs and also criticized the Lakers defense. he had nothing to say about the Lakers offense and didnt even mention anything about scoring problems. so why everyone talking about defense if offense is the problem?
offense can win a game but DEFENSE wins series…
Forget Lakers! If the Bulls get JR and he plays with his head right, then I really think the Bulls can become Champions.
“No holes in the Lakers defense? so how did the Mavs get 3 after 3 after open 3 if theres no holes? its not like we were in their face for every shot?”
LIKE I SAID, THIS IS A SHEER EXAMPLE OF A TEAM GETTING HOT. I’M PRETTY SURE JORDAN’S BULLS TEAM GOT BLOWN OUT HERE AND THERE. I’M SURE THE KG’S CELTICS GOT BLOWN OUT AT LEAST ONCE.
” how did CP3 make us look stupid in a couple games if we have no holes in our defense? ”
IT’S NOTORIOUS THE LAKERS HAVE TROUBLE GUARDING POINT GUARDS. DOESN’T MEAN THEIR OVERALL TEAM DEFENSE NEEDS WORK.
“Lakers have enough fire power to win just like we did against the Celtics and Magic for the 2 straight championships. ”
EVERY GOOD TEAM HAS ENOUGH FIRE POWER TO WIN. THE THING THAT YOU ARE MISSING IS THAT THE LAKERS HAVE DRY SPELLS. CONSTANT DRY SPELLS. SO MANY DRY SPELLS. NUMEROUS DRY SPELLS. THE TURNING ON THE SWITCH TALK ALL SEASON LONG. THAT IS WHAT AN OFFENSIVELY SKILLED PLAYER LIKE SMITH WOULD SOLVE.
IF YOU THINK THE LAKERS DEFENSE IS “CRAP” GO JUMP OFF A BRIDGE.
I JUST FINISHED WATCHING SKIP BAYLESS DEBATE STEPHEN A SMITH ON FIRST TAKE. THEY WERE BASICALLY SAYING EVERYTHING I WAS SAYING HERE. I WISH A YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THAT SEGMENT COMES ONLINE. IT WILL MAKE YOU LOOK DUMB. STEPHEN A SMITH TOUCHED ON THE FACT KOBE ODOM WAS INVISIBLE. PAU WAS INVISIBLE AND BAYLESS EVEN SAID HE DIDN’T RECOGNIZE KOBE. THIS IS IN REGARDS TO THEIR OFFENSE. THE ONLY ONLY ONLY TIME THEY TALKED ABOUT THE LAKERS STRUGGLES ON DEFENSE WAS WHEN THEY MENTIONED THE GAME IN WHICH HE MAVS RAINED 3S, AN OBVIOUS BLIP, ONE GAME OCCURRENCE. THE MORE FOCUS THEY HAD WAS ON THE FACT THE LAKERS COULDN’T STEP UP AND SCORE WHEN THEY NEEDED TO.
YOU NEED TO STEP YOUR LAKERS INTELLIGENCE UP. OF COURSE THEY AREN’T THE PERFECT DEFENSIVE TEAM. THEY HIRED MIKE BROWN FOR A REASON. BUT THE MAIN ISSUE THEY HAD WAS CONSISTENT SCORING.I NEVER WATCHED A LAKERS GAME WORRIED ABOUT WHETHER A TEAM WOULD SCORE 100 ON THEM. I WAS IN FACT WORRIED WHO ELSE BESIDE KOBE WOULD HAVE A BIG GAME. STOP IT WITH THE FACT THE LAKERS DIDN’T STRUGGLE ALL YEAR WITH CONSISTENT SCORING. YOU ARE A FRAUD MY FRIEND. YOU DON’T KNOW SHIT BOUT LA.
you make the lakers sound like a knicks defense team. go shoot yourself.
“Kobe is not coming up to the post game interviews saying that we need to take more shots, and thats exactly what JR Smith brings to the table, more shots, and not necessarily more points.”
NAME SOMEONE ON THE LAKERS BENCH THAT HAS SMOOTH OFFENSIVE PROWESS LIKE A JAMAL CRAWFORD? OR A JASON TERRY? OR A MANU GINOBLI? OR A JAMES HARDEN? OR AN OJ MAYO? THEY TRIED THAT WITH ODOM BUT HE’S INCONSISTENT AND HE ISN’T A SCORER. SO YOU LOSE. OF COURSE KOBE ISN’T SAYING WE NEED MORE SHOTS BECAUSE THE SHOT THEY TOOK WERE ENOUGH. IT’S THE FACT THAT THOSE SHOTS WEREN’T GOING IN. ALSO, MOST GUYS CAN’T CREATE FOR THEMSELVES. AND WE DON’T HAVE THAT ELITE PG TO FACILITATE TO GUYS WHO NEED SET OPEN SHOTS (BLAKE – BARNES – ARTEST – ETC). A COACH CAN THROW SMITH IN AND BREAK OFFENSIVE SLUMPS. EASILY!!! ANSWER THIS. IF THE LAKERS ARE DOWN 15 IN THE 3RD AND KOBE AND PAU ARE OFF WHO WILL YOU TURN TO WITH CONFIDENCE AND KNOW THEY CAN BRING SOME FIREPOWER TO KICK START THE OFFENSE? WE DON’T HAVE A JET TERRY TO DO THAT. SO THEY CONTINUE TO DIG HOLE IN THE GAME WHEN MOMENTUM BUILDS AGAINST THEM.
YOU HAVE LOST ALL CREDIBILITY TO ME. I CAN’T RESPECT YOU BASKETBALL KNOWLEDGE WHEN IT COMES TO THE LAKERS. YOU APPARENTLY DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. CONSISTENT OFFENSE OUTSIDE KOBE AND PAU IS WHAT THEY NEED. THEY DIDN’T THINK THEY DID BECAUSE THEY FELT THE GUYS THEY HAD COULD DO IT. BUT SADLY, ODOM AND CO HAVE COME UP SHORT ON THE OFFENSIVE END NUMEROUS TIMES. IN THE END, A BASKETBALL TEAM WINS A GAME WHEN THEY HAVE AT LEAST 1 MORE POINT THAN THEIR OPPOSITION. SADLY, THEY COULDN’T TURN TO ANYONE WHEN THEY NEEDED SHEER OFFENSE BECAUSE EVERYONE PLAYED WITH THEIR TAILS TUCKS IN THEIR ASSES WHEN KOBE NEEDED THEM. AND I BET KOBE WAS PISSED. HE CARRIES THE OFFENSIVE BURDEN. DO YOU EVER SEE HOW HAPPY KOBE IS WHEN HE SEES SOMEONE SCORE OUTSIDE OF HIM? HE BROUGHT UP THAT KWAME BROWN DROPPING PASSES VIDEO BECAUSE OF THE BURDEN HE WENT THROUGH WORRYING ABOUT HIM BEING THE SOLE OPTION TO CARRY A TEAM. KOBE’S NEVER CONFIDENT GOING TOP THE BENCH BECAUSE HE HE’S NERVOUS ABOUT CONSISTENCY. OF COURSE ODOM IS CAPABLE OF DROPPING 20 LIKE THE REST OF KOBE’S TEAMMATES. BUT THEY ARE NOT CONSIDERED “SCORERS”. AND A SCORER IS WHAT THE LAKERS ARE MISSING. TELL ME WHO OUR TERRY IS OR OOUR GINOBLI OR CRAWFORD IS AND GET BACK TO ME. AND IF YU SAY SHANNON BROWN GO TO HELL.
[espn.go.com]
watch this shit and eat you words. notice how he calls out guys for not stepping up to help kobe.
notice how skip says kobe didn’t show up himself.
notice how they mentioned the same thing i mentioned about the mavs raining 3s in that elimination game. the last game where the lakers let the mavs not only break 100 (for the first time) but they scored 122!! it is an obvious blip.
so, here’s more facts for your head. the mavs had games in that series where they hit 9, 8, and 12 threes. But that last game stephen a. smith so eloquently pointed out, is where the lakers let the mavs break 100 points, the mavs hit TWENTY THREES. i’m so happy this video is out. the majority of that segment u see in this video is the fact that no one could score, everyone was invisible. shut your damn mouth mouth. u kno nuthin about the lakers. i win.
the video will begin from the point of where you should watch. (6 minutes in)
Just because Steven A and Skip do an interview and talk about the Lakers horrible scoring performance in the playoffs doesnt mean you win or youre right. if they said “the Lakers should pick up JR Smith cause that would be a perfect fit” then i would have to say you won this round. but i doubt they said that and since the only time the Lakers had a problem scoring was this last post season and not any other previous post seasons i dont see that we have a major problem offensively.
you say in the interview that they mentioned Kobe needs to step up, Pau needs to step up, Odom needs to step up, bynum needs to step up. sounds like to me we have all the weapons we need to win, all they gotta do is step up.
hahaha. you lose. i got bigger better minds on MY side. u have no case. it’s ok. every one loses arguments here and there. nice rebuttal on your part (sarcasm).
its funny that you think you “win” cause of what you heard on your computer screen.
those peoples opinions are just as good as mine and yours. they dont play on the Lakers, participate in practice, sit in during team meetings or are even part of the Laker organization. they dont struggle with trust issues in the locker room or have felt the joy of winning a championship and the frustration of then crashing and burning the next postseason.
all these things happened to a young and talented Bynum and thats why he decided to speak up and tell everyone that we arent defensively stable. like i said before and will say again, no one on the LAKERS , not on some sports show, is saying that they have offensive problems, everyone associated with the Lakers know that our defense needs work more than our offense does.
i’ll have to watch the video when i get home because i dont have sound at my job…is it the same one that Dime posted earlier?
it’s just the absolute funniest coincidence that everything i said the night before was condensed in a piece on espn the very next morning. ahhhhhh don’t you just love good timing? hahahahha soooo happy they aired this debate today. i will always keep this page as a record of destroying some1 in a debate with such coincidence attached to it. i mentioned the blip 3 point game by the mavs and it was talked about. i mentioned guys disappearing and it was mentioned in the debate. i mentioned kobe getting tired and it was talked about. i mean, u have noooo case. you lose credibility the more you try to resist.
it’s just the absolute funniest coincidence that everything i said the night before was condensed in a piece on espn the very next morning. ahhhhhh don’t you just love good timing? hahahahha soooo happy they aired this debate today. i will always keep this page as a record of destroying some1 in a debate with such coincidence attached to it. i mentioned the blip 3 point game by the mavs and it was talked about. i mentioned guys disappearing and it was mentioned in the debate. i mentioned kobe getting tired and it was talked about. i mean, u have noooo case. you lose credibility the more you try to resist.
you can buy all the guns in the world you want, but if you are consistently having trouble with multiple weapons in your arsenal malfunctioning THEN DON’T SIT PAT. Um i think they drafted goudelouck (or however it’s spelled) for a reason. you lose again.
you keep forgetting that its all opinions and observations unless it comes straight from someone on the Lakers…
i easily found this blog (just regular ppl) where guys are expressing certain concerns. here are some excerpts.
“Unfortunately, behind Bryant, the Lakers have a very limited number of guys capable of effectively putting the ball on the floor and creating good opportunities at the bucket with any sort of consistency. Very, very limited. Like Lamar Odom, followed by…Tumbleweeds.”
“I completely agree with this. The Lakers need a guy who can create his own shots and be aggressive. Pau can do it but he seems to crumble in pressure situations. Bynum doesn’t have a face up game and needs the ball fed to him down low.”
“When I think of this shot creator issue, which is a legitimate need, it’s not so much about a guy who creates his own shot. It’s FAR more important for this Lakers team to get someone who breaks down defenses and creates the openings where someone else might get a shot a pass or two down the road. Additionally, some of that can be done with just better passing. I’m so sick and tired of the hero basketball we’ve been playing. Ultimately it’s so ineffective and it’s very seldom when it looks good.”
“Yeah if we can get rather JR Smith, Jamal Crawford, or Jason Richardson for cheap i’d be down and/or maybe even Micheal Redd for really cheap.”
these r just fan concerns. like i mentioned before, i never watched a lakers game where before it started, i was worried about a team scoring 100 on them. i was more concerned with when kobe gets tired or is ineffective, we do not have another guy who can pressure the defense as another 20 point threat or someone who is known to get hot like a crawford or terry.
the website for your reference…but i know u’d probably shut it down seeing as how u shut down a stephen a. smith who knows more than basketball than u ever will. u have too much pride.
[lakers.topbuzz.com]
and this post of mine will completely make you look like a man with his head in a donkey’s ass.
you said, and i quote, “you keep forgetting that its all opinions and observations unless it comes straight from someone on the Lakers…”
WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING??!! WAY TO CONTRADICT YOURSELF. IF YOU REALLY BELIEVED THAT STATEMENT OF YOURS, YOU WOULDN’T HAVE SAID ANYTHING!!! ARE YOU ON THE LAKERS STAFF?? HMMM DON’T THINK SO. WAY TO LOOK LIKE THE BIGGEST HYPOCRITE ON DIMEMAG.COM”
i agree that the Lakers didnt show up in the playoffs and that the Mavs were hitting wide open 3s. i already went over the reasons for that…
what i disagree on is that you think we need another piece to the puzzle, that piece being JR, and now some how with Smith on our team we will get another 3 championships. i feel that we have enough pieces already to get back to the Finals but every player needs to show up and do their jobs to the fullest. Lakers dont need anybody else to win, all we need is a fresh mentality and an ultimate focus on winning a championship…
how am i the biggest hypocrite on dime if im repeating the same thing Bynum has been complaining about all this time? and like i mentioned before, even Jerry West said that the Lakers defense is weak. so who knows more about basketball? steven a smith, thats the guy on your side…or Jerry West, the guy on my side?
im not making opinions or observations or posting videos from sports shows that have sometimes sketchy commentary. im telling you straight facts from what people close to the Lakers organization are saying…
LOL@i have too much pride
you are the one calling people “a donkeys ass” and getting all upset, seems youre taking it way to personal, are you having a bad day? plus typing more than one paragraph in CAPS and then saying “i win”. if anything youre the hypocrite, your the one thats too full of pride. who goes around saying, “i win”…well except for kids, i seen that before…
I HOPE EVERYONE IN THE DIME OFFICE IS HAVING A BLAST READING OUR POSTS…;0