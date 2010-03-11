J.R. Smith’s Incredible 360 Alley-Oop

#Video
03.11.10 8 years ago 28 Comments

For some reason, people never mention J.R. Smith when they mention the NBA’s top dunkers. After last night, all that should change. Coming down on the break, Smith didn’t just catch the alley-oop pass for the dunk, but also decided to get freaky with it for the 360 too. Check out the video after the jump.

Where would you rank J.R. in the NBA’s best dunkers?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagJR SMITHLatest NewsReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP