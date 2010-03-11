J.R. Smith’s Incredible 360 Alley-Oop

For some reason, people never mention J.R. Smith when they mention the NBA’s top dunkers. After last night, all that should change. Coming down on the break, Smith didn’t just catch the alley-oop pass for the dunk, but also decided to get freaky with it for the 360 too. Check out the video after the jump.

Where would you rank J.R. in the NBA’s best dunkers?

