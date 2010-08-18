J.R. Smith’s New Tattoos Are Ridiculously Amazing

#Ink
08.18.10 8 years ago 50 Comments

In Dime #57, we showcased Chris Andersen‘s tattoos when we shot him at his tattoo spot in Denver. Already the NBA’s most tatted team, Birdman’s teammate J.R. Smith decided to get some work done this summer as well. Using the same guy, Tribe Tattoo’s John Slaughter, Smith went all out with his new ink that proves he’s “married to the game.” Check ’em all out after the jump.

What do you think?

