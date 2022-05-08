Ja Morant’s first two performances in his Western Conference Semifinal debut have been nothing short of spectacular. While the Memphis Grizzlies are tied at one game each against the Golden State Warriors, Morant has been a thorn in the Dubs’ side on in each game, going for 34 points the first time they went head-to-head and 47 in the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win.

It looks like Game 3 is going to follow that pattern, as Morant has 17 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals at the half. While the Grizzlies walked into the locker room at the Chase Center trailing 64-57, that deficit isn’t quite as bad thanks to a jumper Morant hit right before the halftime buzzer went off.

The catch: Morant didn’t just knock down a buzzer-beater, the dude pulled up from half court and got nothing but net despite a contest from Andrew Wiggins.

JA MORANT FROM HALFCOURT TO CLOSE THE FIRST HALF 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/YUYAlVDyCs — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Here is an alternate angle of the shot, in which — you guessed it — this is still sick.

🎯 JA PULLS UP FROM BERKELEY 🎯 Game-high 17 at the half for Ja on ABC pic.twitter.com/rUT3IK1M9b — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Morant got hot from deep in the first half of Game 3, going 4-for-6 from downtown despite playing in front of a hostile road crowd. Of course, while they all count the same, pulling up from half court with a hand in your face is easily the most impressive of the bunch.