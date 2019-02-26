Getty Image

Boy, has it been a heck of a 2019 for Ja Rule, and we’re not even out of February.

First, the rapper’s involvement in the doomed-from-the-start Fyre Festival (which, aside from being one of Billy McFarland’s main partners in the venture, mostly featured Ja sitting on jet skis, swigging Corona’s and denying what they did was fraud) was placed in the spotlight when dueling documentaries on the event from Netflix and Hulu dropped in January.

Then, for some reason, the Milwaukee Bucks asked Ja to perform at halftime of their “90s Night” themed game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite Ja’s career existing mostly in the 2000s. Ja’s sound didn’t work properly, a bunch of Bucks players started shooting around before Ja’s performance was over, and then the Timberwolves roasted him on Twitter.