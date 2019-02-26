Ja Rule Tried To Curse The Kings By Saying Karl-Anthony Towns Will Leave Them

02.26.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Boy, has it been a heck of a 2019 for Ja Rule, and we’re not even out of February.

First, the rapper’s involvement in the doomed-from-the-start Fyre Festival (which, aside from being one of Billy McFarland’s main partners in the venture, mostly featured Ja sitting on jet skis, swigging Corona’s and denying what they did was fraud) was placed in the spotlight when dueling documentaries on the event from Netflix and Hulu dropped in January.

Then, for some reason, the Milwaukee Bucks asked Ja to perform at halftime of their “90s Night” themed game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite Ja’s career existing mostly in the 2000s. Ja’s sound didn’t work properly, a bunch of Bucks players started shooting around before Ja’s performance was over, and then the Timberwolves roasted him on Twitter.

Around The Web

TAGSja rulekarl-anthony townsSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP