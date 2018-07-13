Getty Image

We’re almost two weeks into free agency and Jabari Parker still has not found a home. Parker is a tough guy to peg, because all he needs is for one team to think his upside overshadows his injury history and he’s going to be in for a big payday. However, that hasn’t happened yet.

The good news for Parker is that the restricted free agent market for a ton of players has been awfully slow, so his patience might be rewarded. Maybe the Milwaukee Bucks decided to give Parker a sizable deal, or maybe another team will swoop in and pay the 25-year-old wing.

According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, one team which has some level of interest in Parker are the Bulls. Going further, Parker reportedly has some level of interest in heading home.