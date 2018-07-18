Getty Image

There aren’t many people in Chicago basketball circles with as much clout as Jabari Parker. A former standout at Simeon Career Academy, Parker left the city to attend Duke and play for the Milwaukee Bucks. Over the weekend, though, Parker’s homecoming became official, as the talented forward agreed to a two-year deal with the Bulls.

The fit raises questions, but it’ll still be really cool to watch Parker suit up for his hometown squad. He’s also not the first Chicago high school hoops legend to end up on the Bulls, of course, as Derrick Rose played for the franchise from 2008-16.

The two went to the same high school, and Rose’s peak in Chicago, including his MVP campaign in 2011, came during Parker’s time at Simeon. It’s no surprise that Parker would hold Rose in high regard, and during his introductory press conference on Wednesday, the Bulls’ newest player heaped praise on the Chicago icon when asked about the highs and lows in Rose’s career due to injuries.