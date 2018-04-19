Jabari Parker Admitted He’s ‘Frustrated’ By The Bucks Limiting His Playoff Minutes

#2018 NBA Playoffs
04.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are frustrated by the Boston Celtics through two games of their playoff series. But what’s worse is that Jabari Parker is also frustrated by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston survived a frantic finish in Game 1 and had a much more comfortable Game 2 against Milwaukee, causing tensions within the Bucks organization to grow. For Parker, who faces an “uncertain” future as he heads to restricted free agency this summer, the lack of time on the court paired with two playoff losses was too much to take.

Parker had just two rebounds in 10 minutes of action in the Game 2 loss to the Celtics, and he admitted to reporters on Thursday that he’s “frustrated” by a lack of playing time and doesn’t think he’s in his coach’s “good side.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsJABARI PARKERMILWAUKEE BUCKS

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 7 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

04.19.18 8 hours ago 15 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP