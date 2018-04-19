Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are frustrated by the Boston Celtics through two games of their playoff series. But what’s worse is that Jabari Parker is also frustrated by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston survived a frantic finish in Game 1 and had a much more comfortable Game 2 against Milwaukee, causing tensions within the Bucks organization to grow. For Parker, who faces an “uncertain” future as he heads to restricted free agency this summer, the lack of time on the court paired with two playoff losses was too much to take.

Parker had just two rebounds in 10 minutes of action in the Game 2 loss to the Celtics, and he admitted to reporters on Thursday that he’s “frustrated” by a lack of playing time and doesn’t think he’s in his coach’s “good side.”