It’s been an active offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks. Between winning the race to hire former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to lead the team from the bench and selecting Final Four hero Donte DiVincenzo in the first round of the NBA Draft, the Bucks have managed to keep things entertaining up to this point.

Next up, Milwaukee is heading into the free agency period trying to figure out exactly what to do with restricted free agent Jabari Parker. The former No. 2 overall pick has about as checkered of an injury history as you’ll find, and there are questions about his fit within Budenholzer’s system, namely due to his struggles on the defensive end of the floor.

Still, Parker is only 23, and despite his injuries and the obvious rust he showed this past season he’s a talented offensive player. If he can get his body right, and the Bucks don’t want to match a big-money offer, Parker could be in line to switch teams. According to Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel, it’s expected that a number of teams will end up having interest in Parker this summer.