Jack Nicholson Snubs Little Kid At Clippers Game

05.15.14 4 years ago

Jack Nicholson has been a ubiquitous presence on the sidelines at Staples Center, and before that the Forum, since Showtime during the 1980s. Thursday night was the first time we’ve seen him in the building when the Lakers weren’t scheduled to play. One kid at the game didn’t care about Jack cheating on the Lakers with the Clips, and was hoping for a handshake.

Watch Jack just rip this kid’s heart out by freezing him on the handshake.

LeBron’s reaction, via @cjzero:

The fan reaction when Jack was shown on the jumbotron featured quite a bit more booing than Jack is probably used to:

(via Larry Brown Sports; GIF via @cjzero)

What do you think?

