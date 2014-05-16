Jack Nicholson Snubs Little Kid At Clippers Game

Jack Nicholson has been a ubiquitous presence on the sidelines at Staples Center, and before that the Forum, since Showtime during the 1980s. Thursday night was the first time we’ve seen him in the building when the Lakers weren’t scheduled to play. One kid at the game didn’t care about Jack cheating on the Lakers with the Clips, and was hoping for a handshake.

Watch Jack just rip this kid’s heart out by freezing him on the handshake.

LeBron’s reaction, via @cjzero:

The fan reaction when Jack was shown on the jumbotron featured quite a bit more booing than Jack is probably used to:

Man, the look on Jack Nicholson's face as Clipper fans booed him when they put him up on the big screen was priceless. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 16, 2014

Crowd reax is mixed when Jack is shown on video board. He takes it in stride and smiles — janis carr (@janiscarr) May 16, 2014

HUGE reaction to Jack on the Jumbotron here at Staples. — John Krolik (@JohnKrolik) May 16, 2014

(via Larry Brown Sports; GIF via @cjzero)

