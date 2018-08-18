Getty Image

It’s been a tough road for Jahlil Okafor during his NBA journey. Even before he entered the league, many critics were skeptical about how his game would translate to the modern NBA. Okafor is an old-school back-to-the-basket-type player, which has gone increasingly out of vogue in an era that values more versatile big men who can put the ball on the floor and shoot from the outside.

Beyond that, Okafor started exhibiting some troubling behavior off the court early in his career after being captured on video getting in a street fight with intoxicated fans and getting ticketed for speeding and reckless driving for allegedly doing more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. Okafor then found himself out of the rotation entirely in Philadelphia for almost two full seasons before the organization was finally able to find a trade partner and ship him off to Brooklyn in exchange for Trevor Booker.

But after failing to make much of an impression with the Nets, Okafor finds himself at a major crossroads in his career this offseason. And perhaps sensing the gravity of his situation, the former No. 3 pick took to Instagram on Friday to open up about his struggles with mental health, as well as his recent physical transformation that he hopes will breathe new life into a career that is in desperate need of resuscitation.