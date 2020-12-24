The NBA is putting the finishing touches on plans for an NBA G League Bubble this upcoming February, and according to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Bubble will include 17 affiliate teams from across the NBA as well as the G League Ignite squad, led by top NBA Draft prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Daishen Nix.

G League Ignite just wrapped up two scrimmages earlier this month against a roster of NBA veterans, and now will have the chance to compete in a full slate of games in a “regular season” as well as a playoff schedule that will begin March 5, according to a report from Adam Zagoria of Forbes earlier this week.

Tentative G League schedule sent to an agent by one NBA team pic.twitter.com/beTmUdNa8X — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 24, 2020

Of course, it’s not just about Ignite, though the NBA likely hopes the program is successful for the young players who chose the G League over college this year. Each season, the G League is also a source of talent for NBA teams looking to bolster their rosters late in the season or give younger players an extended look during the stretch run.

In order to give NBA teams that option once again in 2021, the league will allow G League franchises to designate one “NBA Vet Selection” who has five or more years of NBA experience to play in the Bubble with their team, Givony reported.

As part of this bubble, the G League is making adjustments to their roster rules making it easier for NBA teams to recruit and sign veteran free agents with 5+ years of NBA service. Every team will now be allowed to designate one “NBA Vet Selection” to their roster. https://t.co/0KBniECOqn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 24, 2020

It may not seem important to field a G League season, but many of these players need game action to fight for their NBA lives, and in the case of Green, Kuminga and Nix, it will likely be the last and only competitive situation in which NBA teams can evaluate these players. Green in particular is in contention to be a top-three pick, meaning these games should be quite important for next year’s draft, too.