Getty Image
DimeMag

Jalen Suggs Won’t Play Again During Summer League After Spraining His Thumb

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Orlando Magic will finish up its stint in Las Vegas without one of its two top-10 picks from the 2021 NBA Draft. According to the team, standout young guard Jalen Suggs suffered an injury against the Boston Celtics on Thursday that was determined to be a sprained left thumb.

During the second quarter of action, Suggs drove to the rim and hit the deck, holding his left hand in pain as he got up. The team gave him some time before he underwent an MRI on Thursday, but after that examination showed he suffered a sprain, the team has opted to play things safe and keep Suggs sidelined for the rest of Summer League.

Suggs is not the first top-5 pick named Jalen to get shut down as a precaution following an injury he suffered at Summer League, as the Houston Rockets did the same thing with Jalen Green after he hurt his hamstring on Thursday. It’s an unfortunate and abrupt ending for Suggs’ stint in Sin City, as he very much looked the part in about two and a half games before getting shut down. Suggs averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals for the Magic, with his best performance coming during the team’s opener against Golden State.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
×