Jamaal Magliore Describes Kevin Garnett As “A Talker Who Can’t Back It Up”

Jamaal Magliore retired in 2012. Maybe that’s why he didn’t feel the need to censor himself when the question of Kevin Garnett‘s recent comments about heading to Brooklyn were brought up by a reporter for The Globe and Mail. When asked if the comments bothered him, Magliore said The Big Ticket was “a talker who can’t back it up.” Whoa now.

Here’s the exchange from Cathal Kelly of The Globe and Mail

Do Garnett’s comments bother you? “Hell, nah,” Magloire drawled. “He’s a talker who can’t back it up.” After dropping the mic, he swiveled away. Then he turned back and waved a finger the size of a jumbo hot dog. “And you can print that.” Jamaal Magloire. Canada’s hype man.

And print it Kelly did — or in this case, published it on the Internet.

A couple things: how great is it that Magliore, who is only a few years older than us, uses a phrase as anachronistic as “And you can print that.” Terrific.

Magliore was an all-star in 2004 when he was with the then Charlotte Hornets and when the Eastern Conference routinely trotted out some dreadful centers as All-Star representatives. BUT…

With a hat tip to the ubiquitous basketball-reference, our memory was jogged about that All-Star game, which we watched with only a bottle of Bulleit as company. Magliore played a fantastic game (probably knowing he’d never again be selected for an ASG), shooting 9-of-16 for 19 points and eight boards in just 22 minutes. KG was just 6-for-14 for 12 points, seven boards and six assists in 29 minutes. The West still won.

KG was a starter in that game and went on to win his only MVP award that year before leading his Timberwolves within a couple games of the Finals (Spree and Sam Cassell were his running mates). Magliore was a reserve in the game and his Hornets finished 41-41 that season before losing in a Game 7 to a young Dwyane Wade and the Heat. Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he retires; Magliore sits behind the Raptors bench as their “consultant,” or “aide-du-camp” or — and this was the best line from Cathal: “Based on observation, [Magliore’s] primary job is berating the opposition.”

Listen, Magliore’s quote is outstanding on a number of different levels, and it was fun remembering that all-star game, but KG is an all-timer, and the words ring a bit hollow because of the discrepancy between the player/consultant involved. That being said, I really hope KG responds.

This Raptors-Nets series is so much fun on, and off, the court primarily because KG and Paul Pierce are old enough to not give a f*** about what anyone says — particularly Magliore.

(The Globe and Mail)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.