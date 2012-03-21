Jamaal Tinsley Goes Through A Defender’s Legs For A Bucket

The Utah Jazz are on a hot streak, winning four games in a row while beating some of the top teams in the league. The team is a rather eclectic group as there is a mix of young emerging talent and savvy veterans. None savvier than Jamaal Tinsley, who has been back in the league after a short stint in the D-League to start the year.

Getting more minutes lately due to an injury by Earl Watson, Tinsley has been making plays and taking names. Check out what he did to Nazr Mohammed in the Jazz’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Tinsley is a NYC point guard who honed his skills at Rucker Park so these dribbling tricks are ingrained in his being. “Mel Mel the Abuser” is what Tinsley goes by at Rucker – he definitely abused Mohammed on this play.

Will Jamaal Tinsley continue to take Earl Watson’s minutes?

