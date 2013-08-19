Jamal Crawford & Blake Griffin Team Up For Incredible Highlights At Summer Pro-Am

We already showed you Blake Griffin crowning multiple cats this weekend at Jamal Crawford’s Summer Pro-Am. Disgusting. You also already saw Jamal Crawford breaking down a defender by going through his legs in the same game. Now feast your eyes on the total damage, with JCrossover popping triples from 40 feet and Griffin dropping crossovers, spins and between-the-legs moves on his way to wrecking the rims.

Which player is more exciting to watch?

