Crawford “will go elsewhere” without Hawks extension

One of the feel-good stories of the ’09-10 NBA season is headed for a potentially ugly ending.

Jamal Crawford, one of the NBA’s “good guys” and most exciting players, ended a career-long streak of never having been to the playoffs when he hooked up with the Atlanta Hawks and played an integral role in the team earning the No. 4 seed in the East and advancing to the conference semifinals. Along the way, Crawford averaged 18 points a night, hit a few game-winners, and was award the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Now, Crawford wants the Hawks to take care of him financially, and things are getting testy heading into his second season with the team.

Over the summer, Crawford stated that if he didn’t receive an extension from the team, he’d want to be traded. Two months have gone by since then, and Crawford, 30, doesn’t have an extension or a new team. In an interview with Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the weekend, the 10-year veteran stated that he wants to stay, but he’s prepared to leave:

“You think something is solid and a family you just want that to be what it is,” Crawford stated “I would love to be here long-term, no doubts about it. I would love to lock that up before I become a free agent. I want to make it work here. But if that is not the plan I guess I will go elsewhere.”

As the third highest-paid player on the Hawks roster, Crawford is schedule to make $10.1 million this season, the last year on his deal. He was brought to Atlanta to be a difference maker, and even though the Hawks notched 53 wins with the help of his lights-out shooting, they barely made it past the Bucks in first round of the playoffs before the Orlando Magic demolished them in the second. It’s hard to tell whether or not he will remain with the team after this season, especially with a much younger sharpshooter waiting in the shadows and Atlanta trying to avoid the luxury tax.

After leading the Atlantic 10 in scoring with 20.5 points per game last season, Jordan Crawford was selected in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Nets before his rights were traded to the Hawks. Jordan (no relation to Jamal) averaged over 16 points per game during the Vegas Summer League, and showed flashes of explosive scoring ability. In college, Jordan shot 38 percent beyond the arc — that right there is enough for me to let Jamal walk at the end of the season. And thanks to his rookie contract, Jordan also costs $9.5 million less to keep around for doing the same thing, which is shoot from beyond 20 feet.

“There is a part of me that is comfortable with (free agency),” Jamal said. “But my whole thing is loyalty. I’m a loyal person. And I thought the Hawks were big to step up and give me an opportunity to go further. I thought I played my role to the best of my abilities, and I just want to be here a long time. I don’t want to compete (for a contract) and have to go anywhere else but if I am not in the future plans then I guess that is what I will have to do.”

Jamal Crawford might have been the best bench player in the League last season, but he’s simply too old and expensive to keep around long-term. At this point it looks like the Hawks are willing to wait and see how Jordan develops.