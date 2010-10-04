Crawford “will go elsewhere” without Hawks extension

One of the feel-good stories of the ’09-10 NBA season is headed for a potentially ugly ending.
Jamal Crawford, one of the NBA’s “good guys” and most exciting players, ended a career-long streak of never having been to the playoffs when he hooked up with the Atlanta Hawks and played an integral role in the team earning the No. 4 seed in the East and advancing to the conference semifinals. Along the way, Crawford averaged 18 points a night, hit a few game-winners, and was award the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Now, Crawford wants the Hawks to take care of him financially, and things are getting testy heading into his second season with the team.
Over the summer, Crawford stated that if he didn’t receive an extension from the team, he’d want to be traded. Two months have gone by since then, and Crawford, 30, doesn’t have an extension or a new team. In an interview with Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the weekend, the 10-year veteran stated that he wants to stay, but he’s prepared to leave:
“You think something is solid and a family you just want that to be what it is,” Crawford stated “I would love to be here long-term, no doubts about it. I would love to lock that up before I become a free agent. I want to make it work here. But if that is not the plan I guess I will go elsewhere.”
As the third highest-paid player on the Hawks roster, Crawford is schedule to make $10.1 million this season, the last year on his deal. He was brought to Atlanta to be a difference maker, and even though the Hawks notched 53 wins with the help of his lights-out shooting, they barely made it past the Bucks in first round of the playoffs before the Orlando Magic demolished them in the second. It’s hard to tell whether or not he will remain with the team after this season, especially with a much younger sharpshooter waiting in the shadows and Atlanta trying to avoid the luxury tax.
After leading the Atlantic 10 in scoring with 20.5 points per game last season, Jordan Crawford was selected in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Nets before his rights were traded to the Hawks. Jordan (no relation to Jamal) averaged over 16 points per game during the Vegas Summer League, and showed flashes of explosive scoring ability. In college, Jordan shot 38 percent beyond the arc — that right there is enough for me to let Jamal walk at the end of the season. And thanks to his rookie contract, Jordan also costs $9.5 million less to keep around for doing the same thing, which is shoot from beyond 20 feet.
“There is a part of me that is comfortable with (free agency),” Jamal said. “But my whole thing is loyalty. I’m a loyal person. And I thought the Hawks were big to step up and give me an opportunity to go further. I thought I played my role to the best of my abilities, and I just want to be here a long time. I don’t want to compete (for a contract) and have to go anywhere else but if I am not in the future plans then I guess that is what I will have to do.”
Jamal Crawford might have been the best bench player in the League last season, but he’s simply too old and expensive to keep around long-term. At this point it looks like the Hawks are willing to wait and see how Jordan develops.
Crawford shriveled up like a 19 year old rookie in the playoffs. Luckily he is only a 30 year old, 10 year vet
Crawford has been one of those good players that just seems to be bouncing around to different teams….why? Does he have personality issues? Is he asking for too much $$$? Does he look down in the showers? Is he late to practices or team meetings?
This seems to happen every time a player gets fooled into thinking his loyalty will be reciprocated on the other end. These GMs and owners have no reason to care about anything except the bottom line, and sentimentality is almost always going to be looked at as weakness from their standpoint. Every once in a while you’ll see some “loyalty” (e.g. Utah and DFish), but that’s pretty rare nowadays.
The concept of players in the NBA expecting ‘loyalty’ is a joke. Where’s the loyalty the other way? If a player gets injured for the season, do they ever say – you know, I didn’t deserve that $5 million this year – here’s $3 millon back.
Players only seem to be ‘loyal’ to a team assuming everything is going their way. If not, it’s … I want more playing time – I’d like to be traded … we’re not winning enough games – I’d like to be traded … Delonte had sex with my Mom’s – I’d like to be traded.
But seriously – the only loyalty I can think of coming from a player is when a player like Dirk accepts less money to help the team have more flexibility to try to get better.
How has he been loyal? By trying hard? He played his role to the best of his abilities so he doesn’t want to have to compete for a contract.
I worked hard last year. I hope my CEo will lock me up long term so I don’t have to work hard again next year.
@JA: well spoken, second that!
He might not be worth 10 mill as a backup, but let’s be honest “Jordan shot 38 percent beyond the arc â€” that right there is enough for me to let Jamal walk at the end of the season”
Really? I mean Jordan’s a good scorer don’t get me wrong, but because he shot 38% from a college 3 doesn’t mean he can fill in for what a 6th man of the year avging 18pts did. Maybe in a few years he’ll be more developed, but I highly doubt that Jordan can replicate what Jamal did last year.
@ the cynic
I’m not sure anyone on the hawks showed up that playoffs…
@ JA – Amen brother
@ superfreak
I see your point, but Jordan is a legit long bomb threat, he showed enough in summer league. The Hawks are in a tight hole, they sign JJ to a RIDICULOUS contract and are about to do the same to Horford. They are not going to want to spend money on him when they have a more athletic version on the bench. For once they are making a smart move.
I would love to see Jamal go back to NY, they could actually use him there. Hell if this had happened earlier even the Bucks could have used him instead of black hole Maggette.
Some really good points. How is he loyal, exactly? Is he loyal to the Bulls, the Knicks, the Warriors…you know, other teams that have paid him? Or is he exhibiting loyalty and his “good guy” side by asking for an extension in the media before his contract is up?
I assume most of ya’ll work for your money. I wonder what would happen if you went to your boss and asked to be paid for the next month before you had even finished your week. Nothing too pleasant, I imagine, unless you enjoy being laughed at.
I would love to have Jamal Crawfor or J.R. Smith in Miami next year “IF” DeSean Butler does recover back to the 10 ten pick he was suppose to be and since there teams are acting like they dont want them anymore. Would mean more rest for Wade and Lebron for sure once they build a big lead and theres nothing like cutting down on your superstars minutes especially when you have to play on back to back nights. MLE will be available for us next year so bring down your talents or i wonder how much Tyson Chandler is asking for next year because dude would be a Beast running up and down the court with the BIG 3…
After overpaying Joe Johnson, gotta doubt Crawford will be getting what he wants from the Hawks
Sadly Jamal and his predecessor Flip Murray will never be given the overall respect they deserve.
They never complain, they do what’s asked of them and when the team starts looking good they are the first to be shipped out. I suppose if they had “hired gun” mentality it would make it easy to dismiss them as money hungry and tell them to move on.
No doubt young Jordan has the potential to be a good player but right now Jamal should be starting for the Hawks he still has an uncanny ability to put people on their ass whilst taking it to the hole and is a stone cold shooter. He is still one of the best 1 on 1 scorers in the league and probably still has a few years left in the tank.
If he does leave and ends up with the Bucks, Kings or even back in NY we’ll all be asking why another team let him go (again)
sidenote: Why is it the minute a player hits 30 the talk turns to him instantly being over the hill. With the exception of the Lakers the last 3/4 teams to in the championship, best players have been their vets.
@ Nige
Because age just happens to play a major factor in the NBA these days, and with the Crawford situation it makes a lot of sense. They have a 23 year old rookie sitting on the bench that can do everything Jamal can, if not better. Why not save the $9.5 million and develop him? The Hawks only have $51 million to work with before going over the luxury tax.
@ nige:
that’s what struck me too. fisher, ok. bibby, ok. allen, garnett, juwan howard…all vets. but only because someone played several seasons in the L, doesn’t mean he’s a vet already.
@ Cetti
Those guys are smart, solid veteran leaders. Crawford isn’t a leader and he needs 14 shots to hit 18 points. It’s better for Atlanta to let him go elsewhere at this point.