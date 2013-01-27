Jamal Crawford Makes Wesley Matthews A Victim Of His Crossover

Jamal Crawford hits Wesley Matthews with a beautiful crossover and speeds passed him for the bucket.
Clippers lose anyway. So who cares if Jamal ” I mailed it in when I played for Portland” Crawford did this?
So funny that the media keeps trying to find positives for the Clippers … just as many outstanding Blazers plays, but two Clipper plays in top ten?? Guess we’ll just have to be satisfied with the win.
