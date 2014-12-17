Jamal Crawford Says He Has Special Moves Reserved For All-Star Game

Don’t let yourselves down, NBA fans. If Jamal Crawford says something like this, he should damn well be voted an All-Star starter – for your benefit as much as his. When told by a reporter that he believes Crawford is the best active player to never appear in the mid-season classic, the Los Angeles Clippers super-sub said that he has special moves he’s been saving just for that opportunity.

Crawford’s comments come at the 4:43 mark of the video below. Via Kicks On Fire:

Crawford: If I ever made an All-Star game I have a bunch of moves I’ve never pulled out that I’m saving just for that game. So it would be exciting, that’s for sure.

Yeah. This should have happened a long time ago.

Unfortunately, Crawford lacks the national profile to be voted into the ASG, and overall strength of Western Conference guard candidates makes it unlikely he’ll ever be selected as a reserve by coaches, either. It’s hard enough for sixth men to garner an All-Star bid, especially when they’re relatively anonymous to the casual fan and their team’s fourth best player.

It’s a shame, too, because Crawford has been a highlight factory every summer at his Seattle Pro-Am. You know about his silky smooth dribbling exploits – we see them on a nightly basis in the NBA.

But did you realize the 34 year-old could still get up like this?

Ankle-breaking crossovers. Four-point plays. Poster dunks. And moves we’ve never seen before.

Jamal Crawford #NBABallot

(Video via kicksonfire.com)

What do you think?

