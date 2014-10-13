Video: Jamal Crawford Stares Down Blazers Bench Before 3-Pointer Even Drops

Last night Jamal Crawford was feeling it in Portland. The 34-year-old reigning Six Man of the Year dropped 23 points on the Blazers at the Moda Center. Even though the Clippers lost the preseason battle, Crawford had a pair of moments we have to share.

Crawford knocked down 6-of-8 three-point attempts, including this sick step-back crossover on Will Barton. It’s guys like Crawford who can get away with this sort of dazzling dribbling and unconscious shooting, but God forbid — as reddit’s awesome r/NBA community referenced — J.R. Smith or Swaggy P try and duplicate his breezy style and end up getting egg all over their face.

The same warning applies to this Crawford three-pointer in the second half. After working a little pick and pop with Spencer Hawes, Crawford gets the ball back beyond the arc and in front of the Blazers bench. He gets the shot up quick and turns to stare down the Blazers bench before it even falls through.

We love J-Crossover, and this is one of the many reasons why. But for the young ballers out there, don’t try this unless you’re an OG baller like Crawford. Gotta have the bonafides if you wanna pull this off. Larry Bird knows.

(GIF via reddit; video via Dawk Ins)

