Jamal Crawford & Tyreke Evans Put On An Insane Dribbling Exhibition; Combine For 88 Points

If you’re talking playground tricks and crowd-pleasing moves, Jamal Crawford and Tyreke Evans have to be two of the NBA’s best. The Professor dubbed J-Cross the most exciting ballhandler to watch in the league, and in the past, we’ve christened ‘Reke as the same. This weekend at the 2013 Jamal Crawford Pro Am All-Star Game, they went head-to-head in a nasty duel, bringing out all of the tricks while combining for 88 points.
Who is better – Crawford or Tyreke?
Did they actually go head to head during the game, as I couldn’t see any clips of them on the court at the same time?
You can get clips here of Tyreke with our Mayor, Jamal and Tyreke going
and here:
