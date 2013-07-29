Jamal Crawford & Tyreke Evans Put On An Insane Dribbling Exhibition; Combine For 88 Points

#Video
07.29.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

If you’re talking playground tricks and crowd-pleasing moves, Jamal Crawford and Tyreke Evans have to be two of the NBA’s best. The Professor dubbed J-Cross the most exciting ballhandler to watch in the league, and in the past, we’ve christened ‘Reke as the same. This weekend at the 2013 Jamal Crawford Pro Am All-Star Game, they went head-to-head in a nasty duel, bringing out all of the tricks while combining for 88 points.

Who is better – Crawford or Tyreke?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJamal CrawfordPlaygroundTYREKE EVANSvideo

