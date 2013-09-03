Jamal Crawford’s Incredible Summer-Long Dribbling Exhibition

#Video
09.03.13 5 years ago

You could make the argument that Jamal Crawford has one of the tightest handles in the world. In the NBA, there are only a few players who compare. Maybe Deron Williams. Maybe Chris Paul. Kyrie Irving is certainly right there, as he showed this summer. But if you’re looking for highlight-worthy dribble moves, it doesn’t get much better than JCrossover on an isolation. This summer mixtape of his time playing at his pro-am showcases some unbelievable dribbling moves.

[RELATED: Extended Look At Jamal Crawford & Tyreke Evans’ Epic 88-Point Duel]

Does Crawford have the best handle in the NBA?

