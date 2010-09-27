Jamal Mashburn On Doubting Jordan’s Flu Game, The Heat & Buying The Pistons

After 11 years in the NBA, current ESPN analyst Jamal Mashburn knows a thing or two about basketball â€“ both on and off the court. So when I had the chance to talk with Mash for an extended period of time, it was a no-brainer. From his All-American years at Kentucky to buying the Pistons to doubting Michael Jordan‘s “Flu Game,” we covered it all. Check out the exclusive Dime interview below.
Dime: So what have you been up to since you retired?
Jamal Mashburn: Lot of things. I started with ESPN four years ago. Lots of people don’t know but I was a communications major in college. I didn’t anticipate doing what I studied in college, but when I finished my basketball career it made sense. I’ve always been in business and own franchises of Papa John’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Outback Steakhouse, as well as car dealerships. I own over 34 Outbacks, 37 Papa John’s and dealerships in Kentucky. I’ve always wanted to carry a briefcase. It’s just something you want to do growing up in NYC. When I was younger, I always wondered what was in them.
Dime: What’s in your briefcase these days?
JM: What’s interesting about that is that I just have pens and papers. As I got older, I found out it’s not actually carrying the briefcase that matters, but the intellectual experiences. The briefcase for me is a symbol of my education in the traditional and nontraditional sense. I’m confident in what I know, and it’s been great journey and transition. Through the years, I’ve been approached by a lot of pros as a consultant to help with their transition.
Dime: What’s your current relationship like with the University of Kentucky?
JM: I have gone back and called with their broadcast team. Last season, I had a chance to talk to [John] Wall, [DeMarcus] Cousins and [Patrick] Patterson, and was invited to practice to talk to them about what’s expected of them and how to carry themselves on campus. You have to buy into the team concept. I think John Calipari‘s done an excellent job. He’s a great recruiter and it’s great to see the program grow.
Dime: How good do you think Wall can be?
JM: I think John Wall is an excellent kid. I love the humility he shows. He truly understands the history of basketball and is a great young man. As for his potential, he can be one of the all-time greats. He has speed, quickness and tons of upside. I think he’s going to be an outstanding pro just like Chris Paul and Deron Williams. If he can consistently knockdown the 15-18 jumper, he’s going to be special.
Dime: Who do still keep in touch with from your time at Kentucky?
JM: I stay in touch with everyone, but mostly John Pelfrey and Travis Ford. And they have developed into pretty good coaches. Some guys I’ve lost touch with, but we find a way to get in touch during the year. We don’t just talk about old times, but the future as well.
Dime: Have you ever thought about coaching?
JM: I’ve been asked that question before. I have an eight-year-old son (Jamal Mashburn Jr.) who’s going to turn nine on September 29. He’s the only one I coach. I have no patience for coaching, but I have patience for him because I love him unconditionally. I would love to own a professional sports franchise though, and I actually just talked to David Stern about that.
Dime: What NBA franchise would you be interested in buying?
JM: I’ve been approached by people to be a part of a group, but at the time it wasn’t right. But NBA franchises don’t come on the market very often. Personally, I’d like to buy the Detroit Pistons. I think with their fan base and history alone, the Pistons would be a good buy. Other potential owners have to realize there’s going to be a new CBA so you have to look at what the labor is going to cost. And in life, I like to do the opposite of what everyone else is doing. Buy low and sell high works for a lot of people, so why not me? And Joe Dumars has done an excellent job there to build a winner.
Dime: Realistically, do you think your son could play in the NBA?
JM: I’ve had the ability to step away and look at him from an unbiased angle. I put a ball in his hands at three years old and he’s far more advanced at the age of eight, going on nine, than I ever dreamt of. When I was growing up, I had to learn on my own and had to figure out my mistakes on the fly. He shoots the ball better than I did at that age, and has a step-back jump shot â€“ I wasn’t doing that until I was in college. The other day he came to me and said, “Dad, I think I’m better than you.” I told him to Google me and find my resume.
Dime: Do you think there’s going to be a lockout?
JM: I hope there’s not a lockout. I went through one in 1998 and it’s really tough. You weren’t getting paid and didn’t know when, or if, the season was going to start. It took a long time to get the fans â€“ especially the causal fan â€“ back. In a recession, the common people will not understand millionaires and billionaires fighting over money. Being a former pro player, it just doesn’t register. And it’s usually not the owners that take the heat, it’s guys like LeBron James and other massive players.
Dime: Speaking of LeBron, how good do you think the Heat will be this year?
JM: They have a lot to prove as they haven’t really done anything yet. With that said, I happen to think LeBron, [Dwyane] Wade and [Chris] Bosh will be competing for a championship this coming season. That’s three special guys and it’s tough to hold all three of them down. The Lakers may have an advantage with their inside play with [Pau] Gasol â€“ and [Andrew] Bynum has to be healthy â€“ but the Heat have way too many weapons.
Dime: Having been traded to the Heat yourself 13 years ago, do you agree with the naysayers that say chemistry will be an issue?
JM: LeBron, Wade and Bosh are all friends, so chemistry is not an issue. It’s going to be a matter of defense. Wade and the Heat have won a ‘ship in recent times, so they’re not that far removed from knowing how to get to that Promised Land. It’s going to be fun and exciting to watch. They have a point to prove, and a lot of people are adding fuel to the fire, so they feel like the underdog. Plus, you can’t bet against Pat Riley.
Dime: Among the things you’ve been involved with off the court, you’ve joined forces with the Faces of Influenza campaign to stress the importance of annual vaccination. How come?
JM: There are two reasons. I have two kids of my own â€“ a 14-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son â€“ so I know the value of getting vaccinated. Also, I played basketball in the NBA for 11 years and have credibility in that world, so I want to raise awareness for annual vaccinations.
Dime: How would the flu affect you as a player?
JM: Not a lot of people understand the lifestyle of the a professional athlete. There’s a lot of travel, dealing with different environments, so I always took a flu shot when trainer brought in a doctor. I never wanted to miss a lot of time for something that I could prevent. The fact that I was burdened by injuries was beyond my control. We shake a lot of people’s hands and don’t know where those hands have been.
Dime: Were there any guys you played with that didn’t want to get vaccinated?
JM: You saw a lot of that in locker rooms. There are lot of lots of myths out there, and from my own experiences, there are lots of guys who are superstitious or may not like needles. I always raised my hand and was first to go in there. On a team, not all 15 guys would buy into a team concept, let alone vaccination. It’s the nature of the beast.
Dime: Do you find it ironic that one of the most famous games in NBA history is Michael Jordan‘s “Flu Game?”
JM: Yeah, it’s interesting. I got a chance to play against MJ and he brought an elite physical toughness and athletic ability. There are not a lot of people that could do what he did. People deal with the flu in different ways, and I don’t know if he had a shot or vaccine at the time. Even for an outstanding player, there are not a lot of guys that can play at that level under the flu bug. But we know how great he is. At the end of the day, what makes that game so unique is the timing of the game. It was a playoff situation, and that builds into the story. He is human, but he had an un-humanlike performance. He did what he had to do. It was a great game for him and a great game to watch, but if you ask me, it was a little bit more hype than anything. Was it really the flu bug? We’ll never know.
Monster Mash was that nigga on the Heat back in the day! Good times. Loved the ol’ school Heat, with him, Zo, Timmy, PJ and Voshon.
Smart Dude! He has made some very smart investments. People gotta eat… Antoine Walker invested in bogus real estate ventures and is broke still trying to find a job in the league… Should have took some advice from Mash…
it’s good to see a well spoken intelligent basketball player doing big things. cool interview.
on a semi-related note, i still love dogging on one of my friends who drafted mash in our league the summer AFTER he retired cause of the knee.
I think he is confused. The “flu” Mashburn is talking about and the flu MJ had are two different things. Jordan’s was a stomach bug. And the game was in June, not exactly flu season. It’s probably even misnomer to call it the “Flu game”, but it sounds better and is easier to remember.
Great interview of a great guy. Didn’t realize he had it like that on Outbacks though!
The easiest way to catch the stomach flu that Jordan came down with in 1998 is to keep drinking that hatorade, Mash.
lol @ Google me haha
I like Mash but he lost me on questioning if Michael was really sick! Mash was often injured and if I could remember didn’t do much in the playoffs. A lot of guys like to talk but don’t produce when it counts. of course Mash had some great games but He will never be a hall of famer!
Mike had ‘flu-like symptoms’ is what I remember
Mash owns some Papa John’s restaurants! They got the best pizza. Plain cheese
I love Mash to death and i remember him on my Heat in the old days. But he should not ever even mention Micheal Jordan in his mouth at all. Micheal use to punk all those guys back than as if we was a 250 pound runningback playing against a bunch of 120 pound little football players that was scared to hit him because he was bigger than everybody else or looked so big in his pads, when he really weighed the same amount as you. Those guys showed no effort when they played against Jordan, but than again that is JORDAN. There were a few players like Miller and Starks who were not afraid of Jordan but Mash surely was not 1 of them…
I noticed as Dime gets closer to the NBA seasons, the articles, interviews and materials are getting better.
Thank You.
This was a nice basketball/non-basketball article to read, catch up on a player and current ESPN commentator.
Yeah! Google me! Funny!
As far as the Outbacks, Popeyes etc. That just shows “go to college if you can; even if you can’t make to the pros (which he did of course). Cause if you go to a place like Kentucky, the boosters, etc., will take care of you; especially if you’re well spoken, likeable and want to succeed (like Mashburn).
and i was just thinkng of Mashburn yesterday literally. but more of the busted trio Jason Kidd, Jimmy Jackson and Jamal had while with the early mavericks. Too bad Toni Braxton got in the way. Oh what could have been….
“Dad, I think I’m better than you.” I told him to Google me and find my resume.”
I think all he did was become Jason Kidd’s and Zo’s teammate.
Nice to see Monster Mash doing well for himself after his playin career was shortened with that eye injury and all. I think i read about him going blind or that it was a possibility. He was one of my favorites. Oh and Jordan had food poisoning with FLU LIKE syptoms.
Does anybody remember Mashburn’s crossover? He had a sick crossover when he enterned the league,sorta AI-ish.
Mash is funny.
“…but if you ask me, it was a little bit more hype than anything.”
Either MJ was really sick or he replaces Denzel as the best black actor to ever live.
Who cares about the specifics of what MJ had?? He was sick. Period. and not the “office sick” that we’re all guilty of…. too sick to work but not sick enough to go to the mall or hit the gym for a couple hrs. Lol.
The MJ I remember didn’t have to create hype to cause a stir and create anticipation. His game created the hype.
i love reading stories like this where the retired athlete is not only smart, but is still paid. rather than the spreewells and the toines. thts sad tht there are only a handful of these dudes tht invested their money wisely…hakeem is another dude that i read-he has actually made more money after bball than during. good interview dime!
I loved watching Mash play at UK. He was a quality guy on and off the court. After he was drafted in the NBA, one of the first things he did was donate a half-million dollars to UK to go towards former UK players to come back and get their degrees.
Hey number 11….Mash put 50 points on the Bulls so one can’t say he was scared. Trouble with the 3 in Dallas was Jim Jackson was selfish…