Jamal Murray Exploded For A Career-Best 48 Points In A Win Over The Celtics

11.05.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Nikola Jokic is the face of the franchise for the Denver Nuggets and, beyond that, the franchise boasts a number of talented players including Gary Harris, Will Barton, and Paul Millsap. With that as the backdrop, it would be easy for third-year guard Jamal Murray to get lost in the shuffle. But the 21-year-old was anything but anonymous on Monday evening.

Murray had his entire bag of tricks working for the Nuggets, and when the dust settled, he scored a career-high 48 points in leading Denver to an impressive 115-107 victory over the Boston Celtics. On his way to a stellar scoring night, Murray converted 19-of-30 field goal attempts and 5-of-11 threes, while also contributing five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes of action.

From the early moments, it was clear that Murray had everything going for him.

In fact, Murray’s damage was spread out during the game, with 23 points before halftime and 25 in the second half.

