Every now and then, a story hits the internet that is almost too good to be true, as it exists right at the intersection of two things that are in the sports and pop culture zenith. One such example, buried in the midst of a story about the motel from Schitt’s Creek being up for sale, involves the former living situation of one of the hottest names in the NBA right now.

According to this piece by Chris Halliday of Simcoe.com, the Rosebud Motel — famous for being the home of Rose family on everyone’s favorite Canadian sitcom about a group of once-wealthy victims of fraud — is up for sale. Its current owner is Jesse Tipping, who in his spare time runs renowned Canadian prep school Orangeville Prep, and has used it as a residence for those who ply their trade for the school’s basketball program, like former standout Jamal Murray.

Currently serving as the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep, Tipping purchased the motel in 2011 to house recruits for what’s become the most successful prep school basketball program in Canada. Former Orangeville Prep alum and budding NBA superstar Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets, lived there for two years — so did Miami Heat training camp invitee Kyle Alexander.

This news comes as Murray is in the midst of an absolutely torrid run in the postseason for the Denver Nuggets — which find themselves down 3-1 for the third consecutive playoff series — and after Schitt’s Creek had a record-setting evening at the Primetime Emmy Awards this past week. All of this would be setting up for a Murray cameo on the show in some capacity, but unfortunately, Schitt’s Creek called it a wrap earlier this year following six seasons.