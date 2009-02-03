Jameer Nelson Might Miss All-Star

One man’s pain is another man’s pleasure. After dislocating his shoulder fighting for a rebound last night against the Mavs, newly anointed All-Star Jameer Nelson will have an MRI today and it’s likely that he’ll miss several weeks.
With this in mind, it got me thinking: who will take his spot in Phoenix? Clearly you know that I prefered Ray Allen to make the squad initially, but the way Nelson has been playing this season, I really couldn’t complain.
One guy that was complaining (or at least his teammates were) is Mo Williams. With a spot potentially open, and the Cavs really deserving more than one guy, it could happen.
Who should sub for Nelson on the All-Star team?
Damn shame. Jameer really picked up his game this season. He’s more of a reason for the stellar record than most let on.
The sexy replacement would be Allen. Williams may get it just by the need to fill the spot with another PG.
First, Mo Williams deserves it, if the magic deserves 3 all-stars the cavs should at least get 2. Mo williams for sure. Ray allen should be in there instead of danny granger just because the celtics are winning.
I hope Mo don’t Go. That would be bullshit, Vince or Rayray are more deserving.
Morale of the story: If you are 170lbs, don’t fight for boards with the big boys.
Ray-Ray or Mo.
mo shouldnt go just for bitchin
I don’t understand the argument of “Team X deserves to have more All Stars”. Isn’t the whole All-Star game based upon INDIVIDUALS and not teams? Granted, record should be a factor, but saying that the Cavs deserve more All Stars because of their record is stupid.
its bullshit to say the cavs deserve 2 allstars because the magic have 3. first and foremost, its an individual award. if it is close between guys, winning does matter.
it was amusing seeing ben wallace whine about it. he has to accept they have one superior player and good roleplayers around him.
but mo williams isn’t playing that great. and to replace nelson with mo wouldn’t fill the void, because he is obviously no real point guard.
lol @ DH, we wrote the same.
so i think it should be vince or ray.
Any NBA fan would have to be completely insane not to take Vince Carter to fill in.
22-5-5………..
lol @ justin
for saying allen should be in there for granger JUST because the celtics are winning. not because he is playing a good season.
i also think eddie house should be an allstar. he hit some threes lately and the celts are winning…
@Justin – Danny Granger was a MUST HAVE. Watch some ball dude.
The replacement should be, in order: Ray, Vince, then Mo.
durant.
Big Sia’s right. VC needs to be in the All-Star game. Last year it just wasn’t the same without him and Shaq. I don’t think it’s going to be him though. Mo is probably going to be the replacement. And #7 is on crack. How is he not a real point guard?
Mister Sun, I like Eddie as much as every other Celtics fan, but his best chance at being in PHX is the 3 Pt. Contest. Dude’s not an All Star and never will be. He’s a VITAL part of our team, but not an all star…
@Anthony – If you watched Milwaukee AT ALL last year, you’d know Mo’s not a real point guard. He plays it in Cleveland cuz LeBron does most of the distributing, but that guy is a gunner and is only a point cuz he’s not tall enough to be a 2. That’s indisputable. he’s having a nice year, arguably an All Star, but he’s still not a real point guard.
@ celts fan
of course not. i like his game, but it was more sarcasm to justins comment.
Eddie better call Damon Jones for his seats.Something tells me he wont need them anymore.
Wait what, Milwaukee still has a basketball team? Haven’t heard of it in 10 years.
Ray – so he can defend his MVP. I think the MVP should be automatic choice for next years game.
@ Mister Sun
Great thinking.
@Lee
ray wasn’t mvp last year. lebron…
what about replacing jameer nelson with a big? David Lee anyone?
i mean…the east has devin harris, paul pierce, joe johnson, danny granger and rashard lewis.
is there really a need for another wing shooter or pg?
ray ray without a doubt, but since its a pg thats out, rondo getting the nod wouldn’t surprise me either.
David Lee, bro.
David Lee is not a star player. No way should he make it.
Ray, VC, and then Rondo to consider for the all-star team. ray is putting up numbers this year. VC is averaging what not many players are averaging (20,5,5 and could get to 20,6,6) and rondo. mo is the 4th option on this team because there are more deserving
tj–
what the hell you mean david lee aint a star? is devin harris a star? is danny granger a star? is david west a star?
david lee is balling like an ALLSTAR bitchboy. he surely deserves to be there.
2nd in the league in double doubles. avging 16pts and 11rebs.
4th in the league in rebs. 4th in FG%
and he’s playing out of position as center.
you bugging if you think he dont deserve allstar consideration. EC player of the week.
you fool.
you dudes must be high to suggest carter should be in the big show … what ball r u watching?!? for that matter harris should not be there either. the nets sucka and r a yawner to watch. cleveland is setting records in the franchise’s history. lebron’s playing way less & the reason for this is mo williams. this would make him a very valuable player and definitely an allstar. although i can’t stand the celtics, i agree ray should be there too in place of either harris or granger … take your pick. MO.
just out – torn labrum. likely out for season. also, west shouldn’t be there either. calderon for the skills comp.
Ray or Vince should have had that spot anyway, I’d be happy with Ray getting it.
screw allstar week, hes prolly done for the year if its a slap lesion
@28 based on ur flawed logic neither Bosh nor Granger should be even smelling the all-star game. VC is ballin’ as is Harris and Jersey wasn’t even supposed to be contending for a playoff spot and they are right in the mix. I say put VC or even Mo williams, the celtics already have their two all-stars.
“The replacement should be, in order: Ray, Vince, then Mo.”
^Agreed. Mo may get in for all of his bitching. Who decides who the replacement is? The coaches, or Stern?
Rajon Rondo is
2nd in the East in assists,
2nd in the East in steals,
7th in the East in field goal percentage,
and he’s got that nasty fake-behind-the-back-pass move that would go over well in the All-Star Game.
[www.boston.com]
dime is this true????
Vc or Ray. there are no others
Derrick rose the dude is so so exciting watching him with an all star cast whould be fun
Jameer was averaging 16 points and 5 assists …
Derrick rose 16 points and 6 assists
And he don’t have hedo, lewis, or HOWARD
Who is the allstar .. oh and isn’t rose a rookie too haha
It will, and should be Mo Williams hands down. A point guard went down so the logical thing would be to replace him with a point guard. How in God’s name would Vince Cater or Ray Allen fill a point guard role? If Dwight Howard were to go down you would find the next best center, not replace him with a shooting guard. I think Williams game had come to life as a legitimate point guard in Cleveland this season; he is still perfecting his game. It does not matter what he did with the sub par team he was with last year.
Mo williams.. 17 points 4 asts
Derrick rose … 16 points 6 asts
How can it be mo williams hands down the guy has lebron and delonte west pre injury..
Rose is doing it with nobody and he is a rookie
rose cant play in the allstar game… not sure if you all knew… but rookies cant play in the all star game
Manoli your a fucking retard if u think rookies can’t be an allstar hahaha dude if your on the ballot you can play he was on the ballot .. derrick rose can play research your shit before u talk please
oh brandon roy is one for starters u might no him .. he scored 17 as a rookie in the allstar game
Roy wasn’t my bad got horrible information
But rookies can in fact play in the allstar game
Duncan and Yao Ming played in the all star game as rookies – Research guys
clearly Allen has had a great careeer and a good season. but he is not the main guy in boston. Mo has started to be that guy the cavs have been looking for for 6 years. what he has done is proved people wrong when they said that he doesn’t play D and he has great numbers. O and the them is one of the best in the league with the other best getting two or more. if you tell me that the cavs would be this good without Mo with good reasons i am open to hearing them, but at the moment he deserves to be an all stareven befor the injury to nelson
vince carter
I say Carter over both Mo and Allen, he can play the point better than they can, he is leading them in all categories, and the all star game is about having fun and putting on a show, and out of them all VC is the best at doing that, who else throws himself an alley oop off the backboard in a game, i dont think it would be right to count him out