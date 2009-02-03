Jameer Nelson Might Miss All-Star

One man’s pain is another man’s pleasure. After dislocating his shoulder fighting for a rebound last night against the Mavs, newly anointed All-Star Jameer Nelson will have an MRI today and it’s likely that he’ll miss several weeks.

With this in mind, it got me thinking: who will take his spot in Phoenix? Clearly you know that I prefered Ray Allen to make the squad initially, but the way Nelson has been playing this season, I really couldn’t complain.

One guy that was complaining (or at least his teammates were) is Mo Williams. With a spot potentially open, and the Cavs really deserving more than one guy, it could happen.

Who should sub for Nelson on the All-Star team?