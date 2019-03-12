Getty Image

James Dolan’s tenure as the owner of the New York Knicks hasn’t exactly been rife with success, so when rumblings have popped up in the last few years about Dolan selling the squad, Knicks fans got rather excited. There’s just one problem: Dolan has made it clear he has no intention of selling the team.

This was reinforced on Tuesday afternoon during an appearance on Michael Kay’s radio show. Dolan was asked about the most recent rumors of a potential sale and bluntly refuted them.

Knicks owner James Dolan, on ESPN Radio: "Just for the record: I am not selling the team and I am not quitting." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 12, 2019

Again, this has pretty consistently been Dolan’s response when this has popped up recently, so it stands to reason that he’s telling the truth and the 63-year-old plans on sticking around for a while. So where, in his estimation, do these rumblings come from? In his eyes, the source of the most recent rumors — Bill Simmons — heard something from someone who has a vested interest in the Knicks not getting big name free agents.