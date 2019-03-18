James Harden Didn’t Attempt A Free Throw In A Home Game For The First Time Since The 2012 Finals

03.17.19 59 mins ago

Getty Image

No NBA player is better at getting to the free throw line than James Harden.

His ability to create contact on drives and three-point shots frustrates opponents to no end, and has at times caused opponents to protest by guarding him with their arms behind their back. Harden goes to the free throw line, on average, more than 11 times per game and has made that one of the key aspects of his game.

However, on Sunday night against the Timberwolves, Harden proved he doesn’t have to get to the foul line to be effective (or for the Rockets to win). The reigning MVP had 20 points and 10 assists in the 117-102 win over Minnesota in Houston, but he did so without a single free throw attempt.

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN
