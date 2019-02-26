James Harden’s 30-Point Game Streak Ends At 32 In A Win Over The Hawks

Getty Image

After 32 consecutive games with 30 or more points, James Harden finally saw his unbelievable scoring streak come to an end on Monday night in a 119-111 win over the Hawks.

Harden finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win over Atlanta, backing up their win over the Warriors on Saturday. The reigning MVP was just 7-of-21 from the field, missing all 10 of his three-point attempts, but had his customary 14-of-16 night from the free throw line.

It was Harden’s worst scoring performance in over two months, but he’ll happily trade that for another win to keep Houston solidly in the middle of the playoff race in the West. In the long run, Harden’s streak ending in rather unassuming fashion on a Monday night against the Hawks could be a good thing for the Rockets — and Harden didn’t even try for a late shot to extend the streak in the closing seconds.