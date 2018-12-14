Getty Image

James Harden is so good, you guys. You, of course, know this, because anyone who watches James Harden play basketball knows this, but every now and then, the reigning league MVP does some absolutely wild stuff that reinforces that he’s as special of a talent as the NBA has right now.

Case in point: Harden willed the Houston Rockets to a much-needed win on Thursday night, taking charge as they toppled the Los Angeles Lakers on national television, 126-111. In an effort that is reminiscent of some of the best games of his career, Harden registered a 50-point triple-double, going for 50 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the field and 18-for-19 from the free throw line, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Few basketball players have ever been as capable of stuffing the stat sheet as Harden, and when it comes to this particular way of accruing numbers, Harden is the best to ever do it. This was his fourth career 50-point triple-double, breaking the tie that he had with Russell Westbrook for the most in NBA history. The two of them have combined for seven in their careers, while the rest of the league has combined for six.

As we’ve seen from Harden in the past, he poured it on late in the game, scoring 31 of his 50 points in the second half. Still, he had it going early, putting up 19 points at the half.