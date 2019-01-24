Getty Image

James Harden has been absolutely ridiculous for the last two months of the season. On Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the reigning MVP had another phenomenal night with 61 points and 15 rebounds, and the Rockets needed every bit of that to take down the Knicks, 114-110.

The Rockets led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, but found themselves down one after a Knicks rally, aided by P.J. Tucker for some reason choosing not to pick up an inbounds pass with a minute to play to gift New York a layup. However, an Eric Gordon three — in which he was wide open because New York was terrified of Harden as the screener — put them up two with nine seconds to play.

That’s when the Knicks inbounded the ball to Noah Vonleh, who got harassed by Gordon into fumbling the ball, which Harden picked up and streaked to the basket for a game-sealing dunk to get to 61 points.