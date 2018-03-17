Getty Image

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry certainly has a unique appreciation for just how good Anthony Davis has been for his team this season, but even he’s picking James Harden for MVP.

The Pelicans have fought their way to a potential playoff spot in the West thanks to Davis essentially putting the team on his back in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury. That performance has made some wonder if Davis is worthy of a nod for NBA MVP at season’s end.

With the Rockets facing the Pelicans on Saturday, Gentry was asked who he’d vote for and told the Houston Chronicle that the Houston superstar is his pick.