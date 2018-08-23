Getty Image

The Houston Rockets had the best record in the NBA during the 2017-18 season and, if not for an ill-timed injury to Chris Paul and remarkably poor three-point shooting in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the team could have claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, the Rockets don’t seem to be garnering the level of respect that you may associate with a team that with track record of recent success and part of the calculus is what appears to be an interesting, and potentially challenging, addition in Carmelo Anthony.

With that said, James Harden isn’t worried at all about integrating Anthony into Houston’s system and he said as much during an interview with The Players’ Tribune on Thursday. Before addressing the infusion of Anthony, Harden pointed out that things worked out pretty well when some questioned the fit of Chris Paul with the Rockets prior to last season.

“We all see how it worked out,” Harden indicated. “When you got two high-IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball, it’s easy.”

From there, he turned his attention to Anthony, saying he expects an “easy” transition.