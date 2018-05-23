James Harden Showed Off His Hops With A Huge Dunk On Draymond Green

Getty Image

The opening minutes of Game 4 were utterly dominated by the Golden State Warriors, to the tune of a 12-0 advantage that led many to unofficially pronounce the Houston Rockets dead. However, James Harden and company weren’t ready to go quietly into the night and the likely NBA MVP expressed that resilience with one particular play in the second quarter.

With the Rockets in the midst of a comeback, Harden drove left past Kevon Looney and toward defensive ace Draymond Green at the rim. Harden, who isn’t always known for explosive athleticism, ascended rapidly and, well, he put one of the league’s best defenders on a poster while drawing a foul and a three-point play.