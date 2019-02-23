James Harden Was Fined $25,000 For Criticizing Referee Scott Foster

02.23.19 2 hours ago

James Harden and NBA referee Scott Foster do not get along. The difference between the two is that Foster is in charge of the games he officiates, and Harden will only see larger fines if he continues to criticize him in the press.

The Houston Rockets star was fined $25,000 after Harden criticized official Scott Foster after a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Rockets blew a lead, and afterward, Harden blew his temper in insisting Foster had something against he and his teammates.

The NBA announced the fine that resulted from those comments on Saturday.

