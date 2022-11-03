James Harden Will Reportedly Miss A Month With A Foot Strain

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled out of the gate during the 2022-23 NBA season, as the team sits at 4-5 after being a popular pick during the preseason to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. One of the brightest spots through the first nine games has been the play of James Harden, who has showed signs of getting back to form after underwhelming after the team pulled off a deal at the trade deadline to acquire this services.

But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the All-NBA guard is headed to the sidelines for a spell. Wojnarowski reports that Harden suffered a right foot tendon sprain, and as a result, he will be relegated to the bench for the next month or so.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

The news was confirmed by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Source confirms James Harden is expected to miss about a month with a tendon strain in his foot. @wojespn first reported pic.twitter.com/UjfUFAZgxq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 3, 2022

It is unclear when Harden suffered the injury. On Wednesday night, Harden played 35 minutes in Philadelphia’s 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. He has appeared in every game the Sixers have played this season, and has led the team with 22 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 36.8 minutes a night — he is the team’s leader in assists, is second to Joel Embiid in rebounding, and sits in third behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in scoring.