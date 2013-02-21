James Harden Gets Revenge On OKC; Lakers Destroy The Celtics

When Houston traded for James Harden, they were hoping, maybe even believing that they were getting a star. But we’re not sure anyone thought they were getting this. In Houston’s wild 122-119 comeback win over the Thunder, Harden not only had a defining “So I’m not a max player, huh?” game, he looked like the best player on the floor. Down 14 with only seven minutes to go, the Rockets rode Harden and Jeremy Lin (29 points, eight assists) the rest of the way. The game-deciding sequence began with a Lin floater. Then, Harden tied it with a stepback three on a switch against Serge Ibaka. On the following possession, Lin canned another triple. Harden then put the same move on Reggie Jackson, and made another stepback. A few minutes later, Harden finally used the dribble to go to the glass, and the sequence ended up in yet another Lin three-pointer. Harden scored 16 of his 46 in the fourth quarter, and started getting MVP chants in Houston for the first time since Mario Elie, Robert Horry and Sam Cassell were making big shots and The Dream was serving up repeated servings of “grilled center” in the paint … On the other side, Kevin Durant dropped a triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) but couldn’t make a shot down the stretch, and Russell Westbrook had 28 points and 10 boards but was upstaged in the fourth by Lin … Houston also reportedly agreed to a three-team deal where they will receive Thomas Robinson, Francisco Garcia, Tyler Honeycutt and the Suns’ 2013 second-round pick. Sacramento picks up Patrick Patterson, Cole Aldrich, Toney Douglas and $1 million in cash, while Phoenix gets Marcus Morris. Outside of the Kings giving up on last summer’s No. 5 pick so quickly, nothing significant going on in this deal, unless you count the Morris twins reuniting in the desert as significant … After spending the weekend divvying up ass kickings to anyone dumb enough to guard him, Kyrie Irving continued his assault on the NBA by lighting up New Orleans for 35 in Cleveland’s 105-100 win … Dallas might’ve won by 15 against the Magic last night, but it shouldn’t have been cause for celebration. One, Orlando is filming nightly scripts for The Walking Dead, and two, Dallas’ two best players last night are a combined 70 years old. Shawn Marion (17 points, eight rebounds) has stepped it up so much over the last month that there are actually bidding wars going on for his services in fantasy leagues everywhere. Then there’s Vince Carter (14 points, eight dimes), who must’ve spent the last three seasons saving himself because he’s looking like an entirely new player. Diving for loose balls. Making hustle plays. Not shooting one-footed fadeaways with two guys on him. In the final moments, VC came up with a steal and a behind-the-back dish all in one movement, gettin it to the Matrix for a slam … In college hoops, a bucket from Naadir Tharpe (he made only two all night) pushed No. 9 Kansas past rival No. 14 Oklahoma State by one in double overtime. Despite the loss and some terrible shooting, the Cowboys star backcourt (Markel Brown, Marcus Smart) combined for 36 points … Keep reading to hear about how Chris Bosh’s speech helped the U dominate the ACC …
Thomas Robinson is the kinda crazy the Rockets need to make a push. Good move to get a bruiser inside to help in the playoffs.
The guards really came through for the Rockets that game. Jeremy Lin and James Harden are a great backcourt.