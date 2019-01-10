James Harden When Asked If He Saw The Giannis Pass That Hit His Face, ‘Hell No, That Sh*t Hurt’

01.10.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

On Wednesday the Bucks managed to defeat the Rockets 116-109 despite James Harden dropping 42 points and 11 rebounds on them. Slowing down Harden has been very difficult this season and for the Bucks it was no different, but Giannis Antetokounmpo did try out something nobody had seen before. If you can’t stop Harden from scoring then there’s only one thing to do and that’s blast him in the head with an errant pass.

Harden was, of course, okay, but you can’t say it didn’t have an impact on the Bucks eventual victory. Even if Harden was okay physically this surely gave the Bucks an edge on the mental side of the ball, not to mention the Rockets star went just 4-for-11 from the field after getting beaned by Giannis.

After the game, Harden was asked if he saw the pass coming. His response? “Hell no! That sh*t hurt.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 3 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP