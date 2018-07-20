James Harden Would Love For The Rockets To Acquire Carmelo Anthony

07.20.18

It’s widely believed that once the Atlanta Hawks finish their buy out of Carmelo Anthony, the former NBA scoring champion will make his way over to Houston. Reports indicate that the Rockets were one of the teams that met with Anthony over the summer about joining their team, and for now, Houston is considered the frontrunner to acquire his services.

Despite the fact that Anthony had the worst season of his career as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, he theoretically could still be a fun fit on a Rockets team that would play to his strengths as a iso-ball scorer. At the very least, Anthony knows he’d be welcomed with open arms by James Harden.

The reigning league MVP met with the media on Friday afternoon and spoke about why he’d be excited for Anthony to make his way onto the Rockets.

